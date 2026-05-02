Runsewe Bags Africa Man of the Year Award

Light Nwobodo

Former Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, has been honoured with the Africa Man of the Year Award in Arts, Culture and Hospitality by the National Chronicle, further cementing his enduring influence in Nigeria’s cultural and tourism sectors.

The award, presented on April 30, 2026, adds to a growing list of recognitions the cultural administrator has received since leaving public office.

According to the publisher of National Chronicle, Runsewe was celebrated for his visionary leadership, cultural advocacy, and sustained efforts in promoting and preserving Nigeria’s rich heritage.

The citation noted that his contributions have significantly elevated Nigeria’s global cultural footprint while strengthening appreciation for African identity and creative excellence.

Runsewe’s career spans several strategic roles that placed him at the forefront of Nigeria’s cultural diplomacy. He served as media coordinator for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2003, pioneer chairman of the Abuja Carnival, Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) in 2006, and later led the National Council for Arts and Culture until 2024.

Even in retirement, accolades have continued to trail him. In 2024, Vanguard Newspapers named him Arts, Culture and Tourism Icon, recognising his lasting impact beyond public service. Around the same period, he also intervened in disputes within the tourism sector, calling for unity and offering guidance as a respected stakeholder.

On the international stage, Runsewe was honoured as Icon of Crafts, Culture and Hospitality in Africa at the World Crafts Forum held in Kuwait, underscoring his continental relevance.

Beyond his public service roles, Runsewe holds several positions and honours, including President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, head of the African Tourism Initiative, and Fellow of the London Institute of Management Studies. He is also a recipient of multiple traditional titles across Nigeria.

Widely regarded as a cultural diplomat, Runsewe has remained active in promoting Nigeria’s tourism potential and cultural heritage. His recent recognitions reflect sustained acknowledgment of his decades-long contributions to the development of arts, culture, and hospitality in Nigeria and across Africa.