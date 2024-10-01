Phase 2: NDDC Project HOPE Registers 3.2m Youths, Says Ogbuku

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has revealed it registered 3.2million youths in its Holistic Opportunities Programmes for Engagement, Project HOPE, since the first phase of the programme was launched on July 4, 2023.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku who made the disclosure said the task of empowering youths of the Niger Delta region depends largely on collaborative efforts by all stakeholders in the region.

Speaking during the launching of the second phase of the project in Port Harcourt, Ogbuku said Project HOPE, was conceived out of the necessity to address the pressing challenges facing the youths, especially in the area of employment and the lack of opportunities for meaningful engagement.

He noted that the first phase entailed designing and deploying a digital platform for data collection, analysis and creating a parameter for the programme implementation.

Ogbuku declared: “The second phase is the implementation phase of eight meticulously designed programmes aimed at creating jobs and empowering our youth across various sectors such as agriculture and technology.

“The success of Project HOPE requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders. I extend an open invitation to government entities, private sector players, international partners, community leaders, and non-governmental organisations to join us in this noble venture.”

He advised Niger Delta youths to embrace the opportunities with zeal and determination, noting: “You are the architects of your destiny and the catalysts for regional transformation.”

Ogbuku said: “Over the years what has been happening is that because of political interests, people are given slots to nominate participants for empowerment programmes and most of these participants never had passion for these training programmes.

“After the training programmes, you see people selling off the starter-packs and other equipment that were given to them after the training.

“In this case, we believe that once we pick you from the data based on your area of interest and passion, you are going to excel from there. And since you are in our data base, we will also have our monitoring process to track your performance.”

In his address, the NDDC Executive Director, Project, Victor Antai, said Project HOPE “Is a beacon of optimism and a catalyst for change. conceived under the insightful leadership of our Managing Director. This initiative aims to harness the potential of our youth and provide them with viable avenues for self-actualization and economic empowerment.”

He explained that “The second phase we are launching today focuses on the implementation of eight strategic programmes, including Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, and Technology (Mili-Tech). Apart from technology, the Project HOPE aims to cover other key areas, such as music and arts, entrepreneurial development, marine and internship.

Our emphasis on technology, particularly the ‘Mili-Tech’ programme, represents a significant shift. By equipping our youth with modern technological skills, we are positioning them to compete globally and drive innovation within our region.”

In his goodwill message, the Rivers State Commissioner for Youth Development, Dr. Chisom Wali commended the NDDC for taking the initiative to partner the Rivers State Government noting that the efforts of the Commission bode well for the future of youths in the Niger Delta region.

Also speaking, the resource person for Project HOPE, Ambassador Blessing Fubara, affirmed that the second phase of the programme would commence with eight quick impact action specimens, noting that the time had come for a serious development model to kick-off in the Niger Delta region.