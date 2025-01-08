Shun Politics, Support Development in N’Delta, NDDC Urges Stakeholders

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has appealed to stakeholders in the Niger Delta to unite, shun politics and support the efforts of the commission to develop Niger Delta communities.

NDDC Executive Director for Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, made the call at a stakeholders’ interactive forum on the Borikiri-Okrika Bridge Project in Rivers State, held in Port Harcourt.

Iyaye urged Niger Deltans to work in harmony to drive the process of development for the well-being of the people of the region.

He said the project represented a significant initiative that would drive progress in Rivers State, noting that Borokiri and Okrika serve as key hubs in the oil and gas industry and play crucial roles in the economic advancement of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

In the statement signed by Director, Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, Iyaye stated that people’s needs should take precedence over political considerations and development thrived in a peaceful environment.

He said, “Although this project was awarded in 2012, it has faced delays for various reasons. Upon the inauguration of the current NDDC Board, we prioritised completing this significant project, viewing it as a legacy initiative alongside the Kaa-Ataba Bridge linking Khana and Andoni local government areas in Rivers State.”

Iyaye told the stakeholders that the Kaa-Ataba Bridge project was progressing satisfactorily, stating that the contractors have assured that cars would be able to pass through before the end of the year.

The executive director observed that some NDDC key projects were delayed because the commission did not have an approved budget for the past four years.

“However, the president recognised the need for funding and approved the 2024 NDDC budget, which now includes financial provisions for this legacy project,” he said.

“Before proceeding with the project, we felt it was necessary to hold this interactive session, which is essential for fostering cooperation and creating a supportive environment for the contractors to ensure timely completion,” the executive director added.

In a goodwill message, the Amayanabo of Kirike Kingdom, Okrika, King Tamuno-Omisiki Opuiyo, thanked NDDC for organising the stakeholders’ engagement and assured that the communities in his domain would cooperate with the commission to ensure the project’s timely completion.

He said, “We should not allow our political differences to hinder development. We assure NDDC of our support and appeal to the commission to engage a reliable and capable contractor.”

Speaking on behalf of other stakeholders, Dr. Sampson Parker, a former Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, thanked President Bola Tinubu and NDDC for reviving the Okrika-Borikiri Bridge project.

Parker said, “The bridge project represents a vision that will act as a catalyst for the socio-economic revitalisation of the communities. Let us all support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope initiative, which the NDDC, under Dr. Samuel Ogbuku’s leadership, is actively working to implement.”