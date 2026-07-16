Oye: A Life of Impact and Service to Humanity

As immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Ikechukwu Oye clocks 70 on July 18, Onyebuchi Ezigbo writes on his momentous contributions to politics and humanity.

For 70 years, Dr. Victor Ikechukwu Oye (Ozonkpu) has lived a life of purpose, love, service, and impact. He has traversed through academics, business and politics.

As a respected politician and former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, he has played a significant role in shaping the political landscape of Anambra and Nigeria at large, earning the respect of allies and opponents alike through his vision, courage, and dedication to public service.

Above all, he is a man whose influence extends far beyond titles and achievements—a leader whose greatest legacy is found in the lives he has inspired, the values he has upheld, and the family and community he continues to nurture.

In the political terrain where I came to know him as a key player, Ozonkpu as he’s fondly called by his friends is a very pragmatic and resourceful politician. Oye found himself on the saddle as APGA national chairman at a time the party was facing perhaps it’s most turbulent times with an intra-party crisis that almost threatened it’s existence as a political organization. He exhibited courage and political sagacity in handling the affairs of APGA to ensure that the party not only survived the turbulence but was able to field candidates and won elections across the country. Most importantly, Oye played motivating role, galvanizing support for the party, rallying and inspiring young, ambitious politicians to vie for offices.

To his credit, APGA became the third biggest political party in Nigeria not just on paper but in terms of influence and number of elective offices the party was able to win across the country. For the first time, under his able leadership, APGA secured victories in states outside it’s traditional stronghold of Anambra and the South East. Through his efforts, the party won elections in states such as Taraba, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Benue and Niger. The party did well in elections in the FCT, regarded as country’s nerve centre, winning council seats in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The immediate past national chairman of APGA fought very hard to sustain the party and in the process made appreciable progress both in electoral successes and in growing the resources and assets of the party. It is on record that under his watch, APGA wielded political influence outside of the party’s traditional strong base of South East. For example, the party was able to expand its scope and grew it’s membership in states like Imo, Abia, Bayesla, Niger, Taraba, Adamawa, Benue, Ebonyi and the FCT . In terms of repositioning and strengthening the party, Oye also did very well. Under his regime, APGA became the first of the three major political parties in the country to acquire a befitting structure both for its national headquarters in Abuja and the South East zonal headquarters in Awka, Anambra state.

Speaking about his days as APGA national chairman, Oye said : “It has not been easy, this job is the most difficult job anybody can do. Twenty fours, seven days of the week you are working. Even while you are sleeping, you are working unless you don’t want to achieve positive results”.

With over 45 years spent in politics, Oye said his journey in politics has been quite energy sapping and turbulent but that he is happy he was able to touch people’s lives in some positive ways.

An advocate of good governance, Oye ensured that the APGA-controlled government in Anambra state continued to deliver on the core promise of accountability and pursuit of people-oriented governance.

A devout christian, Oye was brought up in the Catholic tradition. As he once reflected in an interview, “I had my baptism when I was just three months old, my first holy communion when I was 16 years old, my confirmation at the age of 18”.

Shortly after, Oye enrolled in the Catholic Church seminary where he had his secondary school education and would have become a priest at the age of 25 but he didn’t make it. However, it was not a wasted effort as Oye took with him the wisdom and rare discipline that can only be found among the God’s annointed. He gave a testimony about it saying, “My seminary training helped to shape my life because it was strictly life of discipline”.

Oye is very prayerful and one of the first thing you will notice whenever you visit him at the office is a crucifix which he places on the table before him. The session I cherish most whenever I visit him, is when he breaks into prayer. He does not discriminate. He prays for everyone around him, invoking God’s grace upon each person.

Perhaps one of the outstanding legacies that Oye bequeathed to humanity as a devout christian was the publication of a very incisive Book on Bible Quiz which he co-authored with his son, Ebuka Oye.

A devoted husband, loving father of five, proud grandfather, and father figure to many, Oye has built a legacy rooted in faith, family, and community. Guided by a deep love for God and an unwavering commitment to people, he has touched countless lives through his generosity, mentorship, and leadership.

As Nigerians from all walks of life including family members, friends, business and political associates gather on Saturday, July 18, 2026, to felicitate and honour him for his contributions to humanity and growth of the country, it is expected that God will grant him more fruitful years and his positive virtues will continue to radiate and impact more on the society.