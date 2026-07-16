Imo East: Negotiating from Position of Strength for Maduka

Amby Uneze writes on the need for Mbaise sub-zone to use its position of strength to support Sir Basil Maduka towards 2027 Imo East Senatorial seat.

Politics is not merely about winning elections; it is about securing the future of a people. Every election presents an opportunity for communities to make strategic choices that will shape their place in history. For the people of Mbaise sub-zone in Owerri Senatorial zone of Imo State, the 2027 senatorial election offers one such defining moment.

This is not simply about supporting a political party. It is about asking a fundamental question: When history presents an opportunity for justice, equity and representation, do we seize it or do we postpone it?

Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency has watched the Imo East (Owerri zone) Senate seat rotate among other federal constituencies. It remains the only federal constituency in Owerri zone that has not produced a senator since the return to democratic rule in 1999. The principles of equity and fair representation demand giving the constituency an opportunity now.

The principle of zoning has become an established feature of Nigerian politics. While not always written into law, it has often served as a practical mechanism for promoting inclusion, reducing political exclusion, and strengthening confidence among diverse communities. Communities that feel fairly represented are more likely to participate actively in governance and support democratic institutions.

Against this backdrop, the time has come for Ahiazu / Ezinihitte Federal Constituency to produce the next senator for Owerri zone. This conversation is not about entitlement. It is about fairness.

Recently, different political conversations have emerged regarding the future political leadership of Owerri zone. Various stakeholders have expressed differing opinions on zoning and succession. Regardless of these differences, one lesson remains clear: political opportunities are strongest when they are secured through democratic participation rather than left to uncertain future arrangements.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has publicly spoken about the future political direction of the state, and many people have welcomed those assurances. Yet, as citizens, the people also should understand that politics evolves and that circumstances change. Throughout Nigeria’s democratic history, communities have sometimes seen political expectations fulfilled and, at most times, disappointed.

For that reason, Mbaise people should approach the future with optimism but also with strategic realism. Rather than relying solely on expectations of what may happen years from now, this election offers an opportunity that is immediate and tangible.

The Senate seat is before the people. Luckily enough the candidate’s name who is the son of the soil is on the ballot. The decision belongs to the voters. You people should not chase shadow with the full anticipation for the governorship election.

Supporting Sir Basil Maduka, therefore, should not simply be viewed through the lens of party politics. It can also be understood as an opportunity for Mbaise people to strengthen their voice within Nigeria’s National Assembly while continuing to pursue the broader political aspirations.

Political influence grows through representation. Communities that consistently occupy strategic offices often negotiate from positions of greater confidence and visibility. That is why many believe Mbaise must negotiate from a position of strength rather than from hope alone.

Fortunately, the discussion is not only about zoning. It is also about the quality of the candidate.

Maduka has built a reputation in business as the Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Group, with interests in the oil and gas sector. Beyond business, he is widely recognised in campaign materials and media reports for philanthropy, youth empowerment, scholarships, support for women, medical outreach programmes, and community development initiatives across Imo State.

During his public engagements, Maduka has consistently highlighted youth employment, entrepreneurship, wealth creation, accessible representation, and economic empowerment as priorities he intends to pursue if elected. He has also pledged to remain accessible to constituents and to use legislative office to expand opportunities for young people and local communities.

His supporters frequently describe him as a businessman who understands investment, job creation, and private-sector development. They also point to his longstanding involvement in grassroots politics and his record of community engagement as qualities that would strengthen his representation of Owerri zone.

Ultimately, elections should be about choosing individuals who combine competence with character, experience with compassion, and vision with the willingness to serve.

Whether one belongs to the Labour Party or another political party, the broader question remains: what outcome best advances the long-term interests of Mbaise and Owerri zone?

Every generation is presented with defining moments. This may well be one of it.

If Mbaise believes in equity, if it believes in strengthening its voice within national politics, and if it believes that capable leadership deserves support regardless of political differences, then many voters may conclude that rallying behind Maduka represents both a principled and strategic choice.

Democracy ultimately belongs to the people. Every eligible voter has the freedom and responsibility to assess the candidates, examine their records, compare their visions, and vote according to conscience.

For many supporters of Maduka, this election is more than a contest between political parties. It is an opportunity to affirm the values of fairness, inclusive representation, and effective leadership.

History often remembers communities not only for the promises they received, but for the opportunities they choose to embrace.

The choice, as always, rests with the people and the time for Mbaise people to use their numerical strength to showcase her power and wisdom is now.