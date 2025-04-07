Cross-Party Alignment: Wike Has Lost PDP Membership, Says CP-PDP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP), after its technical weekly review of the state of affairs of the party, posited that the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Chief Nyesom Wike, has lost his membership of the PDP.

In a communique of the meeting signed by Obinna Nwachukwu, the national coordinator CP-PDP, said that: ‘’The position of the CP-PDP is predicated on the public declaration by the FCT Minister of his alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pursue APC’s victory in the 2026 FCT Council election and the 2027 presidential election, which declaration is in direct conflict with the PDP Code of Conduct of members as expressly provided under Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

According to the communique, ‘’For clarity, Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution clearly states that: “No member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its elected government.

‘’The unambiguous intention of the crafters of the PDP Constitution in the reading, interpretation and application of Section 10 (6) is that a person who aligns with another political party, as has been done by the FCT minister, has by the effect of such alignment effectively relinquished his affiliation with the party and ceases to be a member of the PDP.

‘’It is pertinent to state that electoral contest is central and fundamental to the existence of a political party, including the PDP, for which members must devote absolute, undivided and unwavering loyalty, dedication and commitment under all circumstances.’’

Consequently, the communique said: ‘’By publicly declaring to work for APC’s electoral victory, Chief Nyesom Wike, has effectively declared for the APC, and to that effect, under the PDP Constitution, he can no longer be deemed to be accepted or parade himself to be a member of the PDP. His declaration of loyalty to the APC has effectively terminated his membership of the PDP.

‘’This is in addition to Wike’s unrelenting violation of the provisions of Section 58 of PDP Constitution by his constant public vituperations against the PDP, its officials and statutory organs.’’

The CP-PDP, therefore, demanded that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, without further delay, invokes the express provisions of 29(2) (b) and 59 (1) of the PDP Constitution and officially expel Chief Nyesom Wike summarily from the PDP.

‘’The NWC must note that continued indulgence of Wike even after his declaration of support and loyalty to the APC is cancerous to the PDP. Moreover, the NWC delay in expelling the FCT minister has become vexatious to loyal and well-meaning party members. The NWC must therefore protect the party by immediately expelling the FCT Minister from the PDP.”

‘’As we await a prompt action by the NWC, the CP-PDP directs all professionals in the PDP to sever all partisan relationship, connection, and link with the FCT Minister in line with the demands of the Code of Conduct of members of the PDP,’’ the communique stated.

The CP-PDP restated its commitment to the unity, stability, and growth of our party and the protection of its integrity at all times.