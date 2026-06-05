Industry Stakeholders Laud Tinubu’s Creative Economy Reforms, Back Continuity

Stakeholders in the Nigerian creative economy have applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what they described as unprecedented reforms and right policy direction which has repositioned the sector as a major driver of national economic growth.

The stakeholders, under the auspices Concerned Creatives Artistes and Entertainers Initiative 4 Tinubu, gave the commendation at a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat Utako,on Thursday in Abuja.

The industry players, drawn from different background in the creative sector, expressed confidence that the Tinubu-led Federal Government has shown that it has what it takes to make the creative economy a viable alternative to oil, as the nation seeks to diversify its economic mainstay, and called for support for continuity in order to ensure that “ President Tinubu completes the good work he has started in the creative sector.”

Speaking at the event, Dr Emeka Rollas, MON, National President and Convener of the Initiative, said the group’s support was based on a careful assessment of steps the Tinubu administration has so far taken towards making the sector a job creation hub and a key pillar of national economic development.

According to Rollas, the Tinubu administration has created an enabling environment that encouraged private-sector investment in entertainment, culture, tourism, media and other creative enterprises, besides strategic initiatives and programmes which have made the sector a global cultural influence and as well offers opportunities for creative talents.

The former National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria(AGN) noted that the current federal government has shown a level of commitment and has taken unprecedented steps towards repositioning the creative economy, including the creation of the stand-alone Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, a move he said has given the sector a more focused government attention and leadership direction.

The seasoned thespian further noted that the Tinubu’s government has also shown clear leadership and political will by appointing respected industry practitioners to head key agencies under the ministry, including Ali Nuhu, Shaibu Husseini, Obi Asika and Dr Olayiwola Awakan, amongst others.

“Today, we are pleased to acknowledge that under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the creative industry is receiving unprecedented recognition as a critical pillar of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support for the creative industry did not begin with his presidency.

“As Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, he laid the foundation for what would become Nigeria’s modern entertainment capital. His administration created an enabling environment that encouraged private sector investment in entertainment, culture, tourism, and media. Lagos became the preferred destination for film production, music recording, cultural festivals, fashion events, and creative entrepreneurship.

“The transformation of Lagos into the entertainment and creative capital of Nigeria was not accidental. It was the product of visionary leadership that recognized the economic value of creativity long before it became fashionable to do so.

“Today, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has elevated that vision to the national stage. For the first time in our nation’s history, the creative economy is being positioned as a major contributor to GDP growth, employment generation, and foreign exchange earnings,” he said.

Rollas also highlighted the establishment of the $100 million Creative Economy Development Fund, describing it as one of the most significant financial interventions ever targeted at Nigeria’s creative industry.He noted that the fund is expected to provide much-needed access to financing for filmmakers, musicians, fashion entrepreneurs, designers, digital innovators and other creative professionals.

He added that “theTinubu’s administration also commenced the implementation of the 617.7-million-dollar investment in digital and Creative Enterprises (IDICE) Programme which is focused on empowering young Nigerians within the digital and creative economy. These initiatives, reforms and achievements need sustainability and continuity to ensure that Nigerians get the full benefits.”

Reflecting on the role of the sector in national economic development, Rollas noted that for decades, Nigerian artists, filmmakers, musicians, writers, comedians, fashion designers and digital content creators have projected the country’s image positively across the globe despite operating with limited institutional support and inadequate infrastructure.

He, however, lamented that the industry’s remarkable achievements were largely driven by resilience and innovation in the face of challenges such as piracy, poor distribution networks, insufficient financing and weak policy support.

According to him,Nigerian creatives have continued to generate employment, attract foreign audiences and contribute significantly to the nation’s cultural identity despite these perennial challenges.

“For decades, Nigerian creatives have carried the nation’s flag across the world. Through our films, music, fashion, literature, comedy, theatre, visual arts, digital content, and cultural expressions, we have projected the Nigerian story to globalaudiences and created opportunities for millions of our citizens.

“Yet we must also acknowledge a fundamental truth;Much of this success was achieved with minimal institutional support. Our filmmakers produced movies with limited infrastructure. Our musicians built international careers without adequate financing. Our creatives fought piracy, lack of policy support, and poor distribution systems.

“Today, however, we are witnessing a moment in which the creative sector is beginning to receive the strategic national attention it deserves.The Tinubu Administration also approved the establishment of Renewed Hope Creative Villages across the country.

“These creative hubs are expected to provide world-class infrastructure for training,production, incubation, collaboration, innovation, and cultural preservation.This initiative recognizes that talent alone is not enough. Creatives require modern infrastructure to compete globally,” he said.

He also noted that the Tinubu administration has invested in capacity building and human capital development through various training programmes targeting thousands of youngNigerians in film production, fashion enterprise development, and other creative.

Speaking on mounting insecurity across the country, the former AGN helmsman said “while we acknowledge that our nation is currently facing significant security and economic challenges, we also recognize that no administration inherits a perfect society.

“Every government is judged not only by the challenges it faces but by the courage it demonstrates in confronting them.”

While expressing sympathy to affected families, Rollas urged participants at the event to observe a minute of silence in honour of a teacher recently killed in Oyo State and other Nigerians who have lost their lives due to insecurity across the country.