Again, Nigerian Navy Halts Expansion of Illegal Refining Network, Recovers 104,000 Litres of Stolen Crude in Rivers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has halted the expansion of an illegal refining network in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State and recovered an estimated 104,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil as part of its renewed efforts to curb crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The operation, conducted under Operation Delta Sentinel, further demonstrates the Navy’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s critical oil and gas infrastructure and disrupting the activities of economic saboteurs.

In a statement, the Director of Naval Information, Nigerian Navy, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said personnel of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny carried out the operation following credible intelligence on criminal activities concealed within the Wakama/Bolo and Aworkiri communities.

He said the operation prevented the activation of new illegal refining locations and denied criminal networks the opportunity to expand illicit petroleum production.

“Following actionable intelligence, personnel of Forward Operating Base Bonny targeted criminal infrastructure concealed within the Wakama/Bolo and Aworkiri communities. The operation disrupted efforts by economic saboteurs to establish additional refining locations and sustain illegal petroleum activities,” Folorunsho said.

During the operation, the Navy uncovered nine illegal refining sites containing 23 dugout pits. 18 of the pits held an estimated 104,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil, while five newly excavated pits prepared for imminent use were neutralised before they could become operational.

The operation also led to the recovery of eight locally fabricated refining pots and three large storage tanks, further weakening the refining capacity of the criminal network. All recovered products and illegal facilities were handled in line with established anti-crude oil theft procedures.

The latest achievement, Captain Folorunsho said, underscored the Nigerian Navy’s determination to disrupt both existing and emerging illegal refining activities by targeting the infrastructure that supports crude oil theft.

“Through intelligence-driven operations, the Service continues to reduce the ability of criminal groups to rebuild their networks while safeguarding the nation’s economic assets,” he said.

The Nigerian Navy remains committed to sustaining operations under Operation Delta Sentinel to dismantle criminal logistics, protect strategic national assets and preserve the integrity of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.