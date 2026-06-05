Nigeria’s First Female Professor of Mass Communication, Chinyere Okunna, Bags AMTY’s Lifetime Achievement Award

The organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards have nominated Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna for the Lifetime Achievement Award category in recognition of her contributions to journalism, academia, media development and public service.

AMTY 5th edition Planning Commitee Chair, Prof.Adaoma Igwedibia, said the nomination was in recognition of Prof. Okunna’s decades-long impact in communication scholarship, journalism education, governance and mentorship.

“Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna represents excellence, leadership and service. Her contributions to academia, journalism and nation-building make her deserving of this recognition,” Igwedibia said.

Prof Okunna, Nigeria’s first female professor of Mass Communication and the first in Sub-Saharan Africa, currently serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor(Academics) of Paul University, Awka.

She previously held several leadership positions at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), including Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Head of the Department of Mass Communication and Director of UNIZIK 94.1 FM.

Beyond academia, she served in the administration of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, where she held positions including Commissioner for Information and Culture, Chief of Staff, and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget.

Widely published and recognised across academic and professional circles, Prof Okunna has contributed significantly to media development, ethical journalism and communication studies in Nigeria.

The nomination adds to a growing list of recognitions earned by the scholar and media professional for her impact across academia, public service and media practice.