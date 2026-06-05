Group Protests at APC Headquarters, Demands Review of Agege Primary Outcome

A group representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive in Agege Local Government on Friday protested against the outcome of the party’s primary election for Agege Constituency 0I, alleging that the outcome was wrongly altered.

The protesting group, led by Johnson Kolawole, called on the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to review the outcome of the primary election.

Kolawole said the members of the group comprise all the chairmen of the five wards that constitute Agege Local Government and their secretaries, including the party chairman in the area and his secretary.

The group’s leader while reading the petition during a press briefing in Abuja alleged that Mr Egunjobi Ganiyu Kola won the party’s primary election conducted on May 20, 2026, but was not subsequently recognised as the party’s candidate.

According to him, Kola secured 9,132 votes out of a total of 10,126 votes cast across the five wards in the constituency.

The group’s leader stated that another aspirant, Mr Oladipo Tunde Shola, scored 560 votes, while Mr Michael Abiola polled 434 votes.

He alleged that Egunjobi was duly screened, cleared and declared winner by the designated returning officer, Hon. Kayode Kassim Eleshin, at the conclusion of the exercise.

Kolawola further alleged that the primary election was monitored by APC officials, INEC observers, security agencies, journalists and other stakeholders, and described the process as peaceful, transparent and credible

He, however, expressed concern over what they described as the publication of Oluwagbenga Michael Abiola as the APC candidate for Lagos State House of Assembly, Agege Constituency 0I, in a newspaper publication dated May 25, 2026

The group’s leader argued that the published result did not reflect the outcome announced at the primary election and called on the national leadership of the APC to review the records of the exercise.

“We respectfully urge the National Working Committee and all relevant organs and committees of our great party to uphold the authentic result as declared by the Returning Officer and formally recognise Egunjobi Ganiyu Kola as the duly elected APC candidate for Lagos State House of Assembly, Agege Constituency 0I.”

Kolawola said the group was prepared to provide documentary and video evidence from the five wards, as well as reports from election observers and security agencies, to support their position.

He appealed to President BolaTinubu and the APC leadership to intervene and ensure that what they described as the genuine mandate of party members in the constituency is protected.(NAN)