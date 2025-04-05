Entrepreneurs Development: NDDC Boost Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce with N10bn

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) has received a whooping sum of N10 billion from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to commence its entrepreneurs’ development programme.

This was disclosed yesterday, at the inauguration of the board of directors of the NDCCITMA at NDDC’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Speaking, the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, explained that the N10 billion is an initial deposit of the N30 billion promised by the commission to invest in the Chamber.

He said the development reaffirmed the NDDC’s commitment to the growth of commerce and trade in the region.

Ogbuku said, “During the flag-off ceremony of the sensitisation programme, I did mention that the commission will be investing N30bn in the Enterprise Development scheme to be managed by NDCCITMA to support the entrepreneurs in our region from the NANO, Micro and Small-scale level.

“I am here to reaffirm that promise. Today, we shall make good the promise by releasing N10bn to the NDCCITMA designated bank for Immediate commencement of the entrepreneur’s development programme.”

Ogbuku assured of the commission’s commitment to partnering NDCCITMA to achieve its set goals.

“We look forward to their partnering with NDCCITMA for the growth of the economies of the states and the region at large. I will also like to appreciate all the state reps on the NDDC board for their full support, it is good that this is happening in your own time on the board of NDDC.

“NDCCITMA and the commission will work out the operational dynamics for the programme. The commission has approved 5000 businesses to kick-start this initiative. We assure you that NDDC is poised to grow the region in commerce and trade through encouraging everyone to

part of the NDCCITMA activities.”

The MD, however, directed all contractors and vendors in the NDDC to ensure they register with the NDCCITMA by July 31, 2025.

“The commission will also like to advise all current and intending vendors in NDDC to register with NDCCITMA as doing so will be an added advantage for consideration of possible and continued patronage by the commission. From today to July 31st every NDDC contractor must be duly registered with the NDCCITMA,” Ogbuku noted.

In his remarks, the Board chairman, NDCCITMA, Idaere Ogan, affirmed the Chambers’ readiness to work with NDDC to achieve its vision of transforming the Niger Delta region.

He said, “We align fully with the NDDC’s vision to transform the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically principled.

“The NDCCITMA is a tool in achieving this transformation. Our purpose is clear, to serve as a catalyst for development across all tiers of the economy from nano and micro businesses to medium size enterprises and large industries.

“This platform will facilitate job creation, skills development, invocation, export growth and productive partnerships,” Ogan added.