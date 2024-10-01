  • Tuesday, 1st October, 2024

NDDC Harps on Stakeholders’ Support for Project HOPE Implementation

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said the task of empowering youths of the Niger Delta region depends largely on collaborative efforts by all stakeholders in the region.

Manager Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, stated this during the official launch of second phase of its empowerment programme tagged Project HOPE in Port Harcourt.

He noted that the project which was conceived out of the necessity to address the pressing challenges of unemployment and lack of meaningful engagement for youths in the region, can only be achieved through concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

Ogbuku also called on governors from the region to partner the Commission on the Project HOPE initiative to make it a success.

“The success of Project HOPE depends on more than just the NDDC, it requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

“I extend an open invitation to government entities, private sector players, international partners, community leaders, and non-governmental organizations to join us in this noble venture,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of NDDC charged the youths who would be beneficiaries of the project to make the best use of it saying, “This is your moment. Embrace these opportunities with zeal and determination,” adding “You are the architects of your destiny and catalyst for regional transformation”.

He explained further that the phase two is the implementation phase of right meticulously designed programmes aimed at creating jobs and empowering the youths across various sectors.

Ogbuku noted that by establishing farms covering over 100 hectares in each state, the commission is tapping into the rich agricultural deposits of the region, adding that planting of short-term crops like rice and cassava, alongside long-term ventures like aqua-culture and dairy farming, will not only create employment but also contribute to food security and industrial raw materials.

The sectors listed by Ogbuku in his address includes agriculture, music/ arts, technology, entrepreneurship, maritime, internship, underwater welding and compressed natural gas.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.