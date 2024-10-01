NDDC Harps on Stakeholders’ Support for Project HOPE Implementation

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said the task of empowering youths of the Niger Delta region depends largely on collaborative efforts by all stakeholders in the region.

Manager Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, stated this during the official launch of second phase of its empowerment programme tagged Project HOPE in Port Harcourt.

He noted that the project which was conceived out of the necessity to address the pressing challenges of unemployment and lack of meaningful engagement for youths in the region, can only be achieved through concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

Ogbuku also called on governors from the region to partner the Commission on the Project HOPE initiative to make it a success.

“The success of Project HOPE depends on more than just the NDDC, it requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

“I extend an open invitation to government entities, private sector players, international partners, community leaders, and non-governmental organizations to join us in this noble venture,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of NDDC charged the youths who would be beneficiaries of the project to make the best use of it saying, “This is your moment. Embrace these opportunities with zeal and determination,” adding “You are the architects of your destiny and catalyst for regional transformation”.

He explained further that the phase two is the implementation phase of right meticulously designed programmes aimed at creating jobs and empowering the youths across various sectors.

Ogbuku noted that by establishing farms covering over 100 hectares in each state, the commission is tapping into the rich agricultural deposits of the region, adding that planting of short-term crops like rice and cassava, alongside long-term ventures like aqua-culture and dairy farming, will not only create employment but also contribute to food security and industrial raw materials.

The sectors listed by Ogbuku in his address includes agriculture, music/ arts, technology, entrepreneurship, maritime, internship, underwater welding and compressed natural gas.