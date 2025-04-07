Oyebanji: Ekiti Set to Employ Doctors, Nurses on National Assembly Members’ Bill

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, at the weekend expressed appreciation of his government to members of the National Assembly for pulling resources together for payment of salaries of the new set of doctors and health workers billed to be employed by the state government in a bid to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Governor Oyebanji, who disclosed this to journalists shortly after inspecting some ongoing projects in the state last Friday, said his government has embarked on the renovation and equipping of 11 secondary health facilities which gulped billions of naira only to find out that the state needed more money to employ the required professionals to man the facilities.

He added that he had to consult with the legislators who immediate agreed to come to the aid of the government by taking care of the salaries of the new health workers on behalf of the state.

The governor said the intervention of the lawmakers has embolden the government to commence the recruitment process for these essential health workers.

He expressed satisfaction with the harmonious working relationship and engagement existing between his government and members of the National Assembly which has attracted scores of projects to the state describing it as a “partnership that works.”

Oyebanji, who was accompanied by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, along with other top government officials, inspected Special Therapy Centre for children with disabilities, Agric Olope main market, International Centre for Art and Culture, Ijigbo to Okeyinmi flyover bridge, Ado Ekiti New Town, and block of classrooms, FM Radio station and medical students hostel at Ekiti State University, all in Ado Ekiti as well as the, 17.85 kilometres Ring Road and Government Science College, Iyin Ekiti, where he noted that he was pleased with the level and quality of works done on the projects so far.

The governor also affirmed that the projects which were in tandem with the shared prosperity agenda of his administration, said aside from other laudable projects, government is currently working on no fewer than 11 road projects spread across the three senatorial zones of the state.

He stressed the need for residents of the state to take ownership of the projects in their various localities in the drive to ensure proper maintenance culture that will enable such projects lasts, adding that his government will not relent in the drive to ensure aggressive development of the state.

“On the recruitment of doctors into health facilities in Ekiti State, the advert is out; it is being funded wholly by members of the National Assembly. When we came on board, we embarked on the construction and equipping of eleven secondary health facilities and we just discovered that if we spend this kind of money, billions of naira on the project without doctors and nurses, it is not going to serve the people.

“The Ministry of Health came up with the number of doctors and nurses we would need and we are going to need certain amount of money to pay them, and the state cannot afford it. So, I approached them to ask if they could pull resources together for this and they agreed and the money is coming in. The new doctors and health workers are going to be paid by members of National Assembly.

“Ekiti State can’t ask for more with the kind of representatives we have at the national level under the leadership of Senator Bamidele, the only lesson I learn from this is that when leaders align their visions, it brings benefits,” the governor stated.

Tinubu Urged to Caution Minister Lokpobiri over NCDMB Turmoil

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to call Minister of State for Petroleum Resources(oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, to account for his meddling at the Nigerian Content Development and Management Board (NCDMB).

The Niger Delta Defenders(NDD), a prominent advocacy group, who condemned Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, accusing him of causing chaos and impeding progress in the country’s critical oil and gas sector.

President of the NDD, Engr. Emiko Omola, in a statement requested the President’s immediate intervention to address Senator Lokpobiri’s alleged disruptive behaviour and power struggles, particularly within NCDMB.

The statement depicts a dysfunctional NCDMB, crippled by internal conflict alleged fuelled by the minister following his refusal to recognise the authority of the Minister of State for Gas, Edet Ekperipke Ekpo, as co-chairman of the board.

According to statement,, the situation erupted at last week’s General Council meeting, when Senator Lokpobiri allegedly attempted to slap Minister Ekpo during a heated exchange.

“The question that begs an answer is: how long will this last? And who will call Senator Lokpobiri to order?” Omola demanded, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction with the minister’s alleged actions.

The NDD emphasised the critical importance of the oil and gas sector to Nigeria’s economic well-being, stating that it accounts for approximately 65 per cent of revenue and more than 80 per cent of total exports.

It stressed the Tinubu administration’s focus on transforming the sector to improve efficiencies and increase its contribution to the national economy.

However, the statement claims that Senator Lokpobiri’s actions are actively undermining these efforts.

“Rather than working with other ministers to steer the sector towards the administration’s goals, this individual has chosen the opposite path.”

“By putting his personal interests and ego ahead of the administration’s objectives, he is actively sabotaging the government’s plans and undermining national progress,” the statement said.

Beyond the NCDMB, the NDD accused Senator Lokpobiri of interfering with the operations of key agencies, inciting conflict with ministerial colleagues, and intimidating top civil servants, including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

According to the statement, the appointment of a Minister of State for Gas is intended to highlight the growing importance of gas and provide more cohesive leadership within the ministry.

However, Senator Lokpobiri’s alleged refusal to cooperate with Minister Ekpo undermines the anticipated gains.

“Senator Lokpobiri has refused to recognise the Minister of State for Gas as co-chairman of NCDMB, despite a Presidential directive to do so,” the statement claimed.

The NDD also expressed concerns about Senator Lokpobiri’s ability to effectively manage the newly appointed board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

With President Tinubu recently reorganising the board with prominent industry figures, the group wondered if Senator Lokpobiri’s reported strained relationship with Minister Ekpo would jeopardise the new board’s effectiveness.“This reported unsavoury relationship between the Minister of State Petroleum and the Minister of State Gas, which has become a public embarrassment to the point of a shouting match, will undoubtedly hamper and impede the government’s efforts to reposition the Oil and Gas industry. “Now is the time for the President to act,” the statement declared.

The NDD emphasised the oil and gas sector’s critical juncture, citing ongoing efforts to address issues such as fuel pricing, availability, oil theft, and insecurity in the Niger Delta. They claimed that Senator Lokpobiri’s alleged disruptive behaviour is a liability that the country can no longer bear.

“His actions and combative style are in direct conflict with the delicate policy execution and tact required to maintain public confidence in the oil and gas industry and the administration,” the statement concluded, urging President Tinubu to step in and restore stability to the sector.

The NDD’s accusations are serious, and they call into question the Ministry of Petroleum Resources’ leadership and governance.