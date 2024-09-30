Nigeria’s Junior Yellow-Greens Pick Africa’s Sole Ticket to U19 Cricket World Cup

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Junior Yellow-Greens women’s team yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda picked Africa’s sole ticket to the International Cricket Council Under-19 Women’s World Cup scheduled to hold in Malaysia next year.

The Nigerian U-19 ladies who have continued to confound cricket aficionados in the continent with the quality of their displays, stunned favorites Zimbabwe to emerge the winner of the sole ticket at the Africa Qualifiers concluded on Sunday at the Gahangha Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Nigeria ladies were declared the winner of the final match against Zimbabwe after the match was washed out in the second inning.

Officials adjudged Nigeria the winner for being the only participant unscathed at the qualifier and had also topped their Group B.

International Cricket Council’s official handling the event, announced on Sunday that, “The finals has been washed out at Gahanga 2 Oval, Kigali, and Nigeria qualifies for the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup in Malaysia as they topped the group and remained unbeaten.”

With the U-19 World Cup ticket in the kitty, the Junior Yellow-Greens led by Piety Lucky have now build on the silver they won at the African Games in Ghana last March.

They are now the best cricket playing junior team in the African continent, ahead of big powerhouse in the game like Zimbabwe.

Speaking on the victory yesterday, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Uyi Akpata whose developmental programmes have made this possible,

described the qualification as the reward for hard work and tenacity that everyone involved had committed to it.

“First, I must thank the players, for their boldness and dedication to this project. The board members too have been very supportive, and I will not forget the coaches and the technical team behind them,” observed the NCF Chief.

Mr Akpata stressed that the federation’s next focus would be how to make sure the team resumes preparations for the World Cup in good time.

He sought the support of all to make sure the World Cup campaign becomes a success.

According to Akpata, “the World Cup is a bigger task; we need more resources and a robust plan to run a successful campaign. All hands must be on deck, and it must start now.”

Nigeria’s road to the World Cup ticket includes; defeatingTanzania by four wickets, Zimbabwe by one wicket, and overrunning Malawi by 86 runs to top Group B.

In the Semi-final, Nigeria beat hosts Rwanda by 62 runs to set up the second encounter with Zimbabwe in the finals encounter washed out yesterday.

The 2025 U19 ICC Women’s World Cup in Malaysia is scheduled to be held from January 18 to February 2nd, 2025 and Nigeria is in Group C alongside New Zealand, South Africa, and Samoa. All Test playing countries including South Africa qualified automatically for the World Cup without going through the qualifiers.