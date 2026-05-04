Spotlight on CP Fatai’s Crackdown on Crime in Lagos 

In April 2026, the Lagos State Police Command intensified its offensive against criminality, recording a wave of arrests and recoveries across key flashpoints in the state. From dismantling street crime networks in Lekki to apprehending suspected kidnappers, cultists, and armed robbers in multiple locations, the operations reflected a strategy anchored on intelligence and rapid response.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Olayiwola Fatai, the successes underscore the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property while sustaining public confidence in policing. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

In a month defined by swift interventions, coordinated intelligence, and visible enforcement, the Lagos State Police Command rolled out what it describes as a decisive push against criminality across Nigeria’s busiest city.

From Lekki to Ikorodu, Festac to Lagos Island, the command’s operations in April 2026 paint a picture of a security architecture leaning heavily on intelligence-led policing and rapid response.

At the centre of this effort is the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Olayiwola Fatai, who is walking the talk in line with the pledge he made when he assumed office as the 42nd police helmsman in Lagos on March 26, 2026, to make the state increasingly hostile to criminal elements.

Within the period under review, the command recorded the arrest of 118 suspects and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and illicit items, including eleven locally fabricated Baretta pistols, one English Baretta pistol, two dane guns, nine telecom power batteries, 21 bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, and assorted charms.

On these scorecard, CP Fatai said: “The Lagos State Police Command remains steadfast in its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property across the state through proactive policing, intelligence-led operations, strategic deployments, and swift response to criminal activities.

“These achievements further reaffirm our resolve to rid Lagos State of criminal elements and sustain peace, safety, and public confidence in policing.”

Raid of Criminal Hideouts and Arrest of Street Urchins

One of the most sweeping operations of the month unfolded on April 27, 2026, across Ilasan, Lekki, and Maroko. Acting on coordinated intelligence, operatives arrested 58 suspects linked to street crimes, including traffic robbery and harassment of residents.

According to CP Fatai, the suspects were “alleged to have been responsible for phone snatching, armed attacks, and intimidation of innocent members of the public within the Lekki corridor.”

Various weapons used in perpetrating these crimes were recovered, with investigations ongoing ahead of prosecution.

Arrest of Suspected Kidnappers and Murderers

In Ikorodu, a separate intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of two suspects, Elijah Emmanuel, 23, and Tony Ekwane Oghanetega, 21, in connection with kidnapping and murder.

CP Fatai disclosed that preliminary investigations linked the suspects to the killing of 17-year-old Thomson Omokhafe Adams on April 22, 2026. He further revealed that “the suspects had earlier kidnapped and murdered a female victim on November 30, 2025, during which a ransom of ₦300,000 was paid by the victim’s family.”

The arrests, he noted, underscore the command’s commitment to tracking violent offenders across timelines.

Arrest of Serial Telecom Vandals and Recovery of Nine Power Batteries

The command also struck at economic sabotage with the arrest of a telecom vandalism syndicate responsible for large-scale infrastructure theft.

Following intelligence from Glo Nigeria regarding the theft of over 650 power assets, operatives arrested Orji Emeka in Ikeja. His confession led to the arrest of Obiagwu Kingsley in Alausa and Oluwatosin Sani in Ikorodu.

CP Fatai confirmed that “nine telecom power batteries were recovered,” describing the operation as a critical disruption of a network undermining essential services.

Arrest of Eight Suspected Cultists

In the early hours of April 22, operatives conducted a targeted crackdown in Iwaya, resulting in the arrest of eight suspected cultists.

The commissioner stated that the suspects were “linked to ongoing unlawful society activities within the area,” adding that investigations are ongoing to apprehend fleeing members and uncover broader networks.

Arrest of Suspected Armed Robber and Recovery of Stolen Items

Swift police response was again on display on April 28 at Ayetoro Bus Stop, where a robbery incident involving three suspects on a motorcycle was reported.

Operatives moved quickly, leading to the arrest of Destiny Garuba, 25. CP Fatai noted that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the attack.

Arrest of Suspected Armed Robbers and Cultists

A more complex case unfolded in Ilasan following the killing of Emmanuel Obioson on April 12. Detectives launched an intensive investigation that led to the arrest of five suspects linked to the crime.

The suspects, Promise Israel, Bright Aniedi, Fabulous John, Meshack Obili, and Owolabi Idris, were identified as members of the Aiye Confraternity, while the deceased was said to belong to the Eiye Confraternity.

“It was further discovered that one Lukman, currently at large, allegedly shot the deceased in the head, while another suspect, Aluge, used a stone to smash his head,” CP Fatai revealed, adding that efforts are ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects.

Arrest of Suspected Cultists and Armed Robbers Operating across Lagos Island

On April 20, operatives arrested 20 suspects linked to cult-related violence and armed robbery across Lagos Island.

The suspects, believed to be members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities, were connected to violent attacks recorded on April 10. CP Fatai confirmed that the case will proceed to court upon conclusion of investigations.

Arrest of Suspected Armed Robber On Anthony Bridge

At Anthony Bridge, a suspected robbery attempt was foiled on April 22 with the arrest of 19-year-old Umar Muhammad Abubakar Sodiq.

He was found in possession of a cutlass, and further investigation led to the recovery of two locally fabricated Baretta pistols. “The suspect is in custody while investigation continues,” CP Fatai stated.

Arrest Of Suspected Cultists In Ajao Estate.

In Ajao Estate, a coordinated operation on April 19 led to the arrest of Emmanuel Ogbu, 38, and Obumneke Iromaka, 40.

During interrogation, Ogbu admitted to being an ex-convict previously jailed for cult-related offences in 2018 and confessed to returning to criminal activities after serving his sentence.

Arrest of Suspected Cultists and Street Miscreants – Festac Axis

In Festac, six suspects were arrested during a raid targeting cult-related violence in a hotel.

Those arrested include Bashiru Ajibase, Covenant Edet, Jireh Essker, Akwuobi Emmanuel, Akingboju Opeyemi, and Dennis Omoniyi. CP Fatai disclosed that Omoniyi “confessed to belonging to a dreaded cult group operating within Festac and its environs.”

Arrest of Suspected Gun Runners and Recovery of Beretta Pistol

Efforts to curb the proliferation of firearms led to the arrest of Mustapha Mohammed and Sanusi Musa, both aged 20, for unlawful possession and attempted sale of a firearm.

According to CP Fatai, “Mustapha Mohammed contacted Sanusi Musa to source for a buyer for the firearm,” leading to their arrest during the transaction. A Beretta pistol was recovered, while investigations continue to apprehend the alleged principal suspect, Umaru Naeem, said to be based in Kaduna.

Recovery of Firearms, Ammunition and Vehicles during Operational Activities

Beyond individual cases, the Command sustained a broader mop-up operation targeting illegal arms across Lagos.

CP Fatai stated that “Police operatives across various formations recorded notable successes through coordinated intelligence-led operations,” leading to the recovery of additional firearms and items linked to criminal activities.

“These recoveries further underscore the command’s proactive determination to rid Lagos State of illegal firearms, disrupt criminal networks, and enhance public safety.”

A Renewed Assurance of Safety

While giving renewed assurance of safety, CP Fatai emphasised the importance of public cooperation in sustaining the momentum.

“This successful operation is a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of intelligence gathering and prompt police action. The command wishes to assure Lagosians that criminal elements will find no safe haven anywhere within the state.”

He urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information, assuring that all suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

In a city where the rhythm of daily life rarely slows, April’s policing outcomes suggest a deliberate tightening of the net, one that the Lagos State Police command appears determined to sustain.