  • Monday, 4th May, 2026

Net-Zero Shipping: Oyetola Advocates Fairness, Equity for Developing Countries 

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

Nigeria has called on the global maritime community to prioritise fairness, equity, and adequate support for developing economies in the push toward net-zero emissions in international shipping.

Speaking at the 84th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, reaffirmed the country’s support for decarbonization, stating that such support depends on frameworks that reflect the economic realities of developing nations.

Oyetola, in a statement Sunday by his SA Media, Balaji Akinola, stressed that achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 must align with sustainable development goals.

On the sidelines of the MEPC 84, the minister also held strategic meetings with the Secretary-General of the IMO, Arsenio Dominguez, and the President of Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority, H.E. Fawaz Al Sehali.

During these engagements, he reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deeper collaboration across key maritime priorities.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in maritime security, capacity building, blue economy development, and advancing a fair and inclusive energy transition.

Oyetola reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to a constructive and mutually beneficial partnership with the IMO, anchored on shared goals such as maritime safety, institutional capacity development, and sustainable blue economy growth.

Secretary-General of the IMO, Arsenio Dominguez, expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to him during his recent visit to Nigeria, particularly his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He described the engagement as a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s strong commitment to maritime governance.

He also commended Nigeria’s leadership in enhancing maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, highlighting significant progress in reducing piracy and improving regional coordination.

According to him, Nigeria’s experience offers valuable lessons for other regions.

The discussions further covered Nigeria’s expanding role within the IMO Council, ongoing reforms in port modernisation and digitalisation, and efforts to strengthen human capital in line with global maritime standards.

The engagement with Saudi Arabia underscored deepening bilateral relations, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to mutual support within the IMO framework.

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