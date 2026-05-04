Cleric Seeks Good Governance, Urges Nigerians to be Patient 

The founder of Dominion Chapel International Churches, JohnPraise Daniel, has called on Nigerians to remain patient amid current economic challenges while urging political leaders to embrace responsible governance and deliver on their promises.

He made the call at the weekend in Abuja during an interview session marking his 66th birthday celebration.

Speaking on his life and ministry, the cleric expressed gratitude to God, describing his journey as one sustained by divine grace, and noting that his 66 years of life and 50 years in Christian ministry reflected God’s faithfulness.

Reflecting on his ministry’s growth, Daniel said it had recorded significant impact across families and nations.

“We’ve seen families restored. We’ve seen churches built and opened in different countries of the world apart from just Nigeria. And we’ve seen help come to people in different ways and different capacities,” he said.

He stressed that true success in life is not measured by material possessions but by impact on others. “You will not be remembered for the number of cars you have. You will not be remembered for the number of houses you acquired, but you will be remembered for the impact you made,” he said.

The cleric also used the occasion to speak on Nigeria’s economic and political situation, commending workers for their endurance in the face of hardship.

“I want to say to Nigerian workers, I want to thank them for their patience. They have endured a lot of hard times and adjustments, especially with this new administration,” he said.

According to him, the country is passing through difficult but temporary conditions. “When the day is about to break, the night is darkest. Some of the things we are going through as a nation are birth pains. I am sure God will soon give us a great new nation,” he added.

Daniel urged political leaders to move beyond promises and ensure tangible results for citizens. “I am asking our politicians to be responsible. It’s not just to make promises, but make sure that those promises are brought to bear,” he said.

He expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, calling for continued prayers for national development and stability. “My prayer is that Nigeria should become better and better. We are not there yet, but we are definitely on our way to being what God wants us to be,” he said.

The cleric also called for credible elections ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that the will of the people must prevail.

“We pray that there should be free and fair elections and that the will of the people prevail, and that God will establish this nation in peace and progress,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to praying for national progress and encouraging unity among Nigerians.