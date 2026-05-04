At Induction, CITN Urges Integrity, Competence to Drive Tax Reforms

James Emejo in Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has charged newly inducted members to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and play a central role in advancing the country’s ongoing tax reforms.

The institute gave the charge as it formally admitted a fresh cohort of associates at its 54th induction ceremony in Abuja.

President/Chairman of Council, CITN, Mr. Innocent Ohagwa, described the induction as a defining moment not only for the new members but also for Nigeria’s evolving fiscal landscape.

He said the admission of new professionals reflected a renewal of institutional strength at a time when the country’s tax system is undergoing far-reaching transformation.

According to him, the enactment of new tax laws, including the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, had expanded the role of certified tax professionals, noting that only duly accredited practitioners are now recognised to represent taxpayers before authorities.

He said, “There is perhaps no better time to be a tax professional than now.”

He stressed that individuals, businesses and institutions increasingly require expert guidance to navigate the changing regulatory environment.

Ohagwa emphasised that competence, ethical conduct and professionalism have become non-negotiable benchmarks for relevance, adding that the Institute has strengthened its recertification standards to reflect these expectations.

He urged members to support ongoing reforms not just in words but in practice, by guiding clients with integrity and ensuring strict compliance with tax laws and regulations.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Membership and Professional Conduct Committee, Dr. Yemi Sanni, described the induction as a watershed moment for the profession, coming at a time when comprehensive tax reforms introduced in 2026 are reshaping administration, policy and practice.

He noted that the reforms—covering new administrative frameworks, harmonisation of tax laws and restructuring of tax authorities—required the active participation of professionals to succeed.

Sanni said, “The reforms, desirable as they are, will not implement themselves.”

He stressed that tax practitioners have a critical role in supporting revenue mobilisation, protecting businesses and promoting investment.

He told the inductees that their admission confers both privileges and responsibilities, urging them to demonstrate discipline, competence and strict adherence to the Institute’s code of ethics.

He further described taxation as “the profession of choice” in Nigeria’s current economic climate, noting that it remains central to government financing and national development.

Also speaking, Registrar/Chief Executive of CITN, Mrs. Afolake Oso, said the new inductees had met rigorous standards and were now part of a body statutorily empowered to regulate tax practice in Nigeria.

She highlighted the institute’s mandate to set professional standards, promote research and ensure ethical compliance, stressing that mechanisms such as the Investigation Panel and Disciplinary Tribunal remain in place to address misconduct.

Oso urged members to commit to continuous professional development through mandatory training programmes, noting that earning annual credit hours is essential to maintaining membership and professional relevance.

She also encouraged the new members to take advantage of the Institute’s structures—including its tax academy, district societies, conferences and webinar series—to deepen their expertise and contribute meaningfully to policy and practice.

The registrar further underscored the importance of financial compliance, warning that failure to meet subscription obligations could attract sanctions, including delisting.

The speakers noted that the success of Nigeria’s tax reform agenda will depend significantly on the capacity, integrity and professionalism of practitioners.