Tinubu Departs Abuja For A Two-Week Three-Nation Diplomatic Tour

.To attend strategic summits in Kenya, Rwanda

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja on a two-week long three-nation diplomatic trip to France, Kenya and Rwanda.

The three-nation visit is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s global partnerships and advancing key economic reforms.

The President’s official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force 1, took off from the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 2 p.m.

He was seen off at the airport by top government officials including the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Babajimi Benson; and the Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Sule Dan Agundi.

The trip, which will take the President first to France, is expected to culminate in his participation at key international gatherings in Kenya and Rwanda.

In Kenya, Tinubu will attend the Africa-France Summit scheduled for May 11 to May 12, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto.

The summit, themed “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth,” will focus on critical issues including energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, climate action, and the restructuring of the global financing architecture.

The President’s participation is expected to underscore Nigeria’s commitment to deepening strategic partnerships with African countries and the French Republic, while also projecting ongoing reforms designed to position the country as a prime destination for investment.

After the Kenya engagement, Tinubu will proceed to Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum slated for May 14 to May 15.

The forum, themed “Scale or Fail,” is regarded as one of the continent’s largest gatherings of private sector leaders, investors and policymakers, with over 2,000 participants expected to deliberate on accelerating economic transformation through regional integration and cross-border investments.

Beyond the multilateral engagements, Tinubu is also scheduled to hold high-level meetings with global and African business leaders during the trip.

The President, who is being accompanied by key ministers and senior aides, will return to the country at the conclusion of the Rwanda leg of the tour.