EU, UNICEF Launch €1m Drive to Return 20,000 Conflict-Hit Sokoto Children to School

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A major education lifeline has reached Sokoto State as the European Union and UNICEF roll out a €1 million intervention to bring over 20,000 conflict-affected children back to safe classrooms over the next two years.

The programme, funded by the European Union’s humanitarian arm (ECHO), targets children aged 5 to 17 living in internally displaced persons camps and host communities across Sokoto State, where insecurity has disrupted schooling for thousands.

Announcing the initiative, UNICEF said the partnership will expand access to quality education and life skills for vulnerable children, while strengthening the state’s education system to withstand future shocks and crises.

A key component will be community-led enrolment campaigns to identify and register out-of-school children. Those who have missed years of learning will be placed in accelerated learning programmes to help them catch up with peers.

For children already in school, the project will provide remediation support aimed at building foundational literacy and numeracy skills and improving overall learning outcomes, especially for pupils affected by trauma and displacement.

Beyond academics, the programme places strong emphasis on safety and wellbeing. It will promote safe school practices to protect children from violence, abuse, and exploitation in and around learning spaces.

To improve the learning environment, the intervention will rehabilitate water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in target schools. WASH and environment clubs will also be established to promote hygiene and create healthier classrooms.

Teachers will not be left out. The initiative includes training in basic pedagogy and crisis-sensitive teaching methods, equipping educators to respond to trauma, mental health concerns, and the psychosocial needs of displaced children.

Mental health and psychosocial support services will be provided, including the creation of child-friendly spaces where children can learn, play, and recover in a supportive environment.

“No child should have their future determined by conflict. When learning stops, the consequences can last a lifetime,” said Alexandre Castellano, Head of the European Union’s Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Office in Nigeria. “Through this partnership, communities can protect their children and reclaim their right to education.”

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed, added that the initiative is critical as insecurity continues to threaten learning in Sokoto.

“This will ensure that affected children can continue their education and build the life skills they need for a brighter future,” she said.

Over the 24-month period, the programme will also strengthen Education in Emergencies coordination at state and local government levels to enhance preparedness and ensure continuity of learning during crises.

Through this partnership, EU Humanitarian Aid and UNICEF reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of circumstance, has access to learning, protection, and the opportunity to thrive.