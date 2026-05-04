Delta Community Accuses NEPL, Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, OML 40 Gbetiokun Field of Subverting PIA

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ureju Community Council of Elders in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State has accused the management of NNPC Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (NEPL) and Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, of subverting the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, as it relates to the composition of members of Board of Trustees (BoT) of OML 40 Gbetiokun field, Agura Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT).

The Council, in a statement over the weekend, stated that under the PIA, only the elders’ council of a community, has the mandate to recommend person(s) as members of BoT and not any faction “of the so-called trust executive who is in court over constitutional issues” the management of NEPL and Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited appears to be dealing with.

The Olare-Aja (Oldest man) of Ureju Community Council of Elders, Pa. Thompson Adini Jarikpe, Pa, D. E. T. Ekpoto and Pa, Omereyemi Rone Orugboh , who signed the statement, disclosed that the oil-rich community, duly recommended Godwin Igho Erewa to the management of NEPL and Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited as member of BoT of OML 40 Gbetiokun field, Agura Host Communities Development Trust.

According to signatories, the company’s management has yet to feedback Ureju community on the recommendation of Godwin Igho Erewa, “only to propose a phantom 5-year budget, enveloped with projects that were not community-driven and wasteful, because most of the projects would amount to duplication.”

Whilst stating the Council of Elders do not know who the management of NEPL and Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited, OML 40, Gbetiokun field, is working with, Pa. Jarikpe, Pa, D. E. T. Ekpoto, Pa, Omereyemi Rone Orugboh, asserted: “The budget illegally proposed for Ureju by NEPL, (NNPC, Exploration and Production Limited and Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited, falls short of the proportionate production from our community.

“This clearly demonstrates the fact that the company is flouting relevant provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

“The budget is against the desire and wish of the community. There are evidences that the jobs are being awarded. Until the company relates with the Council of Elders of Ureju, we will not allow NEPL, (NNPC, Exploration and Production Limited and Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited execute any of the projects, because the kind of projects the community need, were not captured in their illegitimate budget proposal.

“We are demanding that the Chief Executive Officer should call both companies to order. They should do the needful by immediately addressing the anomaly without hesitation. If they fail to do what is required of them, and should anything go wrong in the community, both companies should be held responsible.”

Pa. Jarikpe, Pa, D. E. T. Ekpoto, and Pa, Omereyemi Rone Orugboh, mentioned proposed drilling of solar powered water borehole, including water treatment plant of 5000 litres, planned purchase and installation of 50 200W solar street light and procurement of two W23 passport 19 boat with double 85h power Yamaha engine, as some of the projects budgeted for by the management of NEPL, (NNPC, Exploration and production limited and Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited, which would be tantamount to duplication and wastage.