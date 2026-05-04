Tax Ombud Urges Media to Educate Nigerians on Fiscal Reforms, Taxpayer Rights 

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Tax Ombud/Chief Executive, Office of the Tax Ombud, Dr John Nwabueze, has underscored the role of the press in propagating the ongoing fiscal reforms by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During a chat with newsmen in Lagos, he urged journalists to help educate the taxpaying public on the role of the Office of the Tax Ombud particularly regarding the process for filing complaints or grievances on tax matters and obtaining redress without costs.

For easy access to its services, Nwabueze said the Office is on the verge of unveiling its website and a toll-free call center.

Nwabueze said the office was founded as an independent, impartial body to protect taxpayer rights, resolve grievances, and promote fairness in tax administration.

He stressed that the creation of the Office offers a new pathway for Nigerians to participate actively and eagerly in the nation’s economic development.

According to the Tax Ombud, the establishment of the office demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to a modern, people-focused tax system that balances domestic revenue needs with justice and due process.

This, he said, not only encourages voluntary compliance but also aligns with the broader reforms of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to reposition taxation as a tool for inclusive development and shared national responsibility.

Noting that the tax system must be fair, responsive and just to be effective, Nwabueze explained that the Office of the Tax Ombud acts as a bridge between taxpayers and the tax and revenue authorities, providing accessible dispute-resolution mechanisms essential to public trust and effective governance.

Nwabueze commended President Tinubu, for leading a transformative tax reforms that are rooted in fairness, inclusiveness, and sustainability for revenue growth and economic prosperity adding that at the core of the reforms” lies a renewed social contract – one in which taxpayers are not passive partakers, but active partners in nation-building”.

Further, the Tax Ombud acknowledged the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele for his leadership in the reform process.

Fielding questions, Dr Nwabueze explained that his office neither “determines tax liability, nor has it replaced the courts or the Tax Appeal Tribunal” but was rather established to ensure that tax administration is conducted in a fair, transparent, and accountable manner.