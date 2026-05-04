  • Monday, 4th May, 2026

LASAA Launches Digital Directory, Unveils App to Simplify Operations

Business | 3 seconds ago

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has launched a digital directory for practitioners and billboard assets, alongside the LASAA One App, to simplify advertising services in the State.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, the Managing Director, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, said the initiative provides a digital backbone for the growing Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector.

“For years, the Out-of-Home landscape has grown in scale and complexity. What we introduce today is a digital backbone that brings structure to that growth,” he said.

Akiolu explained that the digital directory and the app translate regulation into a searchable and transparent system where practitioners can be clearly identified, assets verified, and engagement with the Agency made simpler and faster.

“It is a system where practitioners can be identified with clarity, where assets can be verified with confidence, and where engagement with the Agency becomes simpler, faster, and smarter,” he said.

He noted that the directory serves as a credible register of practitioners and advertising assets across Lagos, while the app gives stakeholders access to LASAA’s services anytime and anywhere.

Also speaking, Head of Client Service and Registration, Mr. Temitope Akande, said the initiative was driven by the need for more precise, transparent and efficient regulation in a fast-growing megacity like Lagos.

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