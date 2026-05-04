Adeleke Moves to Provide Free Artificial Limbs For 1,000 Amputees in Osun 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Government has initiated a large-scale humanitarian program aimed at providing artificial limbs for 1,000 amputees in the state.

The disclosure was made by Kamil Aransi, the Special Adviser on Special Needs to Governor Ademola Adeleke, over the weekend in Osogbo.

It would be recalled that the Osun State Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Law, 2024, signed by Governor Ademola Adeleke on June 10, 2024, guarantees key rights and benefits for persons with disabilities, including access to free health insurance.

Aransi noted that Adeleke is the first governor in the state’s history to provide free artificial limbs for amputees.

He added the intervention will restore mobility and dignity to beneficiaries across the state, underscoring the government’s commitment to inclusive governance.

“The first phase, the Measurement and Assessment Camp, runs from May 7-9, 2026, at SOB Conference and Events Center starting 7:30 a.m. daily,” Aransi stated. “Beneficiaries will receive detailed medical assessments to determine the prosthetic limb best suited to their needs.”

Aransi urged prospective beneficiaries to register and schedule appointments by calling or texting 08038044318 or 08137991959, noting that walk-in services will not be permitted.

He disclosed that fittings will be carried out by accredited professionals the following month, with follow-up support provided to ensure the prosthetic limbs function effectively.

“This intervention aligns with our broader agenda to strengthen support systems for persons living with disabilities,” Aransi said. “The initiative also complements ongoing reforms to expand healthcare access, promote dignity, and ensure vulnerable residents are not left behind.”