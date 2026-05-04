Navy Strengthens Maritime Security, Enhances Capacity to Combat Sea Pirates 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Navy’s Central and Eastern Naval Commands embarked on Exercise Fleet Sentinel, a joint operation aimed at strengthening maritime security and enhancing the capacity to combat crime within national and regional waters.

The exercise was flagged-off at the weekend, aboard NNS Kada at the Bonny Anchorage, Rivers State, by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.

Exercise Fleet Sentinel comes barely hours after successful conclusion of Exercise Obangame Express 2026, a multinational maritime security operation involving navies from West and Central Africa, as well as Europe.

Speaking at the flag-off, Vice Admiral Abbas said the exercise was designed to address emerging maritime threats within the Nigerian Navy’s constitutional mandate.

Represented by the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards, Rear Admiral Pakiribo Anabraba, Abbas said “In an era defined by asymmetrical maritime challenges, it is imperative that the Nigerian Navy remains fully prepared to support both national and regional maritime initiatives of the federal government.

“The exercise, aptly codenamed Fleet Sentinel, reflects our resolve to maintain a vigilant watch over our maritime domain.”

He explained that the exercise would enhance cooperation and coordination among participating units, while improving proficiency in fleet manoeuvres, technical operations, small arms firing, and ceremonial drills.

The CNS added that it would also provide practical training for personnel. He expressed confidence that the operation would boost combat readiness and strengthen the Navy’s ability to respond effectively to threats within the maritime domain.

THISDAY observed that a total of nine ships, two helicopters, and other coastal assets have been deployed for the exercise.

In his remarks, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim, described Exercise Fleet Sentinel as a demonstration of the Navy’s alertness, resilience, and combat readiness in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests.

He noted that assets from both the Eastern and Central Naval Commands, including maritime domain awareness facilities, would participate in coordinated operational and tactical drills aimed at testing readiness, enhancing interoperability, and strengthening joint operational capabilities.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim commended the Chief of Naval Staff for providing the necessary logistics and resources, and praised officers and personnel for their dedication to the exercise.

Also speaking, the Officer in Tactical Command (OTC) for Exercise Fleet Sentinel 2026, Commodore I.B. Salisu, said participating ships would be deployed to designated patrol areas overnight, with live firing exercises scheduled for Saturday morning.

He added that the exercise would conclude after a series of fleet manoeuvres, with all participating vessels returning to harbour.