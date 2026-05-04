SCAN Condoles With NPA Over Death Of  Photographer

The Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) has expressed deep sadness over the death of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) official photographer, Paul Erakhifu, popularly known as “Texas.”

SCAN extended its heartfelt condolences to the management and staff of the NPA, as well as the family of the deceased, describing his passing as a painful and significant loss.

Erakhifu reportedly slumped and died on Friday, May 1, after attending a departmental strategic meeting of the NPA and later participating in an excursion in Lagos.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of SCAN, Moses Ebosele, and Secretary, Shulammite Olowofoyeku, the association said it was shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of the veteran photographer.

The association described Erakhifu as a friendly personality who related well not only with colleagues in NPA but also with members of the maritime media community.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Paul Erakhifu. He was a fine, talented, and highly professional photographer who vividly showcased the activities of the Nigerian Ports Authority through his lens,” the statement said.

The association noted that his dedication, energy, and unwavering commitment to duty were truly remarkable, adding that his death has created a significant void within the NPA.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the management, and staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority during this difficult time. May God Almighty grant him eternal rest and comfort his family, loved ones, and all of us with the strength and fortitude to bear this painful and irreplaceable loss,” SCAN added.