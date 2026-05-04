Linkage Assurance Posts 748% Profit Surge Q1 2026

Nume Ekeghe

Linkage Assurance Plc delivered a striking rebound in profitability in the first quarter of 2026, with earnings buoyed largely by a sharp expansion in investment income, even as underwriting performance showed only modest growth. The insurer’s unaudited results for the period ended March 31, 2026, showed profit after tax surged by 748 per cent to N6.25 billion, from N736.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Profit before tax (PBT) rose in similar fashion, climbing 689 per cent to N6.57 billion, compared to N833.2 million a year earlier.

The standout highlight is the company’s profit after tax (PAT), which soared by 748 percent to N6.25 billion, up from N736.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Similarly, profit before tax (PBT) jumped by 689 percent to N6.57 billion, compared to N833.2 million a year earlier.

Commenting on the results, Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO of Linkage Assurance Plc, said the company is strategically positioned to deepen customer confidence through quality service delivery and prompt claims settlement.

“What we have promised as an insurer is to be there for our customers when they need us. That is why we prioritise claims and ensure they are delivered promptly,” he said.