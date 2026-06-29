Resident Doctors Give FG Four More Weeks to Meet Welfare Demands

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Resident doctors under the auspices of Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said it has resolved to further extend their ultimatum to the federal government by four weeks to ensure full implementation of its 14-Point demands bordering mostly on member’s welfare.

They urged government to take relevant action to protect health workers within the next 21 days.

In a communique issued at the end of its Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) held virtually meeting on Saturday, 27th June 2026, to review developments in the sector, NARD highlighted 14 unresolved demands it has put forward to government, warning that it the Association cannot guarantee industrial harmony beyond the four-week window if all its demands are not fully addressed.

The communique jointly signed National President of NARD, Dr. Mohammad Usman Suleiman, Secretary General, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Abdulmajid Yahya Ibrahim, the association said it reviewed developments following the expiration of the twenty-one (21) day window earlier granted to the federal government at the May 2026 Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) to address the

welfare and professional concerns of resident doctors across the country.

“E-NEC resolved to further extend the ultimatum to the Federal Government by four (4) weeks to enable the full implementation of the above resolutions and to review the level of compliance at its July 2026 National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting in Gombe State.

“The Council further declared an industrial dispute with the Federal Government of Nigeria over the unresolved issues outlined above. It warned that the Association cannot guarantee industrial harmony beyond the four-week window if all its demands are not fully addressed.”

Among the 14 demands listed by NARD are the immediate disbursement of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to all eligible resident doctors nationwide within the next twenty-one (21) days, to immediately institute a transparent and sustainable salary payment system for resident doctors to eliminate the persistent delays in salary payments and clear all outstanding salary arrears.

They are also demanding the immediate conclusion and implementation of the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee on Assaults against Healthcare Workers

The E-NEC demanded the immediate payment of the outstanding nineteen (19) months’ Professional Allowance arrears in fulfilment of the Federal Government’s existing commitment and without further excuses or delays.

The E-NEC demanded the immediate payment of the outstanding nineteen (19) months’ Professional Allowance arrears in fulfilment of the Federal Government’s existing commitment and without further excuses or delays.

Other demands of the resident doctors are the immediate payment of all outstanding salary and promotion arrears owed to doctors across the affected centres within the next twenty-one (21) days; that all defaulting State Governments and managements of State and Private Tertiary Health Institutions immediately implement the payment of Professional Allowance (PAT) arrears, Specialist Allowance, the reviewed CONMESS salary structure, salary arrears, the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), and other welfare entitlements due to resident doctors.

The doctors also demanded the immediate conclusion and implementation of the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee on Assaults against Healthcare Workers and the enforcement of effective measures to protect healthcare workers across the country within the next twenty-one (21) days.

NARD warned that the continued hardship imposed on House Officers through delayed remuneration is unacceptable and will no longer be tolerated.