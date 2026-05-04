  • Monday, 4th May, 2026

ATCON Moves to Boost Local Content Development for Sustainable Growth

Business | 16 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has stressed the need for local content development in Nigeria in order to enhance sustainable growth.

Members were of the view that by empowering local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Nigeria could unlock her digital and economic future, while enabling industry sustainable growth across the country.

Speaking during the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held in Lagos, the CEO, Broadbased Communications Limited, Mr. Chidi Ibisi, said local content must be properly understood as a tool for economic growth rather than protectionism.

He explained that local content was about building capacity, strengthening participation, and ensuring sustainable development.

Ibisi noted that SMEs remained the backbone of modern economies, accounting for over 98 per cent of businesses in Nigeria and contributing more than 50 per cent of GDP.

According to him, while foreign investment remains critical in capital-intensive sectors like telecoms, it must be deliberately tied to local participation, skill development, job creation, and retention of economic value within Nigeria.

To address this, ATCON disclosed plans to take a leading role in shaping policy direction through industry collaboration, including the development of a telecom-specific local content framework and the establishment of a multi-stakeholder committee.

ATCON President, Tony Emoekpere, said the success of Nigeria’s digital economy would depend on how effectively indigenous operators are empowered to deliver connectivity beyond major cities.

He said broadband must extend beyond urban centres, noting that local ISPs are best positioned to deliver last-mile connectivity, provide tailored services, and drive innovation at the grassroots.

According to him, strengthening local ISPs will unlock opportunities far beyond internet access, positioning Nigeria for growth in FinTech, software development, digital platforms, and emerging technologies.

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