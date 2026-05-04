COPING WITH THE HEAT WAVES

There is need to heed the NiMet advice

To survive the current heat wave that is cutting across the country, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has suggested some tips which include drinking more water to keep hydrated, avoiding alcoholic and caffeinated drinks and reducing intake of food rich in protein because they increase metabolic heat. They also recommend eating a lot of fresh food, fruits and vegetables, monitoring blood pressure and taking cold baths before going to bed at night. This is in tandem with prescriptions from the World Health Organisation (WHO) which says the number of people exposed to extreme heat is growing exponentially due to climate change.

In Nigeria, there is limited research on the impact of chronic (sustained) exposure to high temperatures and humidity. With urban and rural poor disproportionately exposed to overheating due to low quality housing and lack of access to cooling, it goes without saying that most Nigerians are exposed to this challenge. Awareness among health workers and the public also remains insufficient of the health risks posed by heat. But there are reports from many of the cities that residents have resorted to several survival methods, including taking the risk of sleeping outside their houses. We urge the health authorities to adjust their guidance, planning, and interventions to account for increasing heat exposures. Health professionals should also be prepared to manage the acute increases in admissions associated with heatwaves. Practical, feasible and often low-cost interventions at the individual, community, organisational, governmental and societal levels can save lives.

According to experts, heatwaves can acutely impact large populations for short periods of time, often trigger public health emergencies, and result in excess mortality and cascading socioeconomic impact like lost work capacity and labour productivity. They can also cause loss of health service delivery capacity, when power shortages accompany heatwaves and disrupt health facilities, transport, and water infrastructure. Ordinarily, heat can affect health through a variety of direct and indirect mechanisms. Extended periods of high day and nighttime temperature conditions create cumulative stress on the human body, increasing the risk of illness and death from heat exposure.

The heat we currently experience across the country neither reduces in the morning nor at night. To cushion its effects and prevent avoidable deaths, NiMet has urged the public to take essential precautions. Besides drinking plenty of water, people are advised to remain in well-ventilated or air-conditioned spaces where possible, wear hats, sunshades, and sunscreen when outdoors. Light, breathable clothing keep infants cool and well-hydrated, but never to leave them in a closed, parked vehicle. A step outside a cooled environment can bring immediate discomfort.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has consistently warned that record greenhouse gas concentrations are driving global temperatures towards increasingly dangerous levels. In recent weeks Nigerians have seen evidence of that across the country where temperatures are rising and the heat is so intense that it gives burning sensation. Last week, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) decried the escalating heat waves ravaging everywhere, including in coastal areas, saying it could lead to heat stress. This can occur due to a combination of factors, including high temperatures, humidity, poor ventilation, dehydration, clothing, and physical exertion.

Unfortunately, as NiMet warns, the situation may not get better soon even when the negative health impact of heat is predictable and largely preventable with specific public health and multi-sectoral policies and interventions. The WHO has issued guidance for public health institutions to identify and manage extreme heat risks. Action on climate change combined with comprehensive preparedness and risk management can save lives now and in the future. The warning calls for urgent mitigation and adaptation strategies to stem avoidable deaths.