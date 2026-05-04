Al Hajeri: UAE–Nigeria Partnership Defined by Resilience and Shared Vision for Growth.

In this interview, the Minister of State, United Arab Emirates, Saeed Al Hajeri speaks on UAE-Nigeria trade, UAE’s economic linkages with Africa and why the war in the Middle East will not derail its strategic commitments and interests. Oluchi Chibuzor presents the excerpts

UAE-Nigeria trade has continued to expand, with non-oil trade reaching multi-billion-dollar levels in recent years. What has enabled the UAE to maintain such consistency and reliability as a trade partner? Also, in times of global uncertainty, supply chain disruptions are often inevitable. How have trade flows with Nigeria and West Africa been impacted by the conflict?

The UAE–Nigeria partnership is defined by resilience and a shared vision for growth. We see significant opportunities to deepen cooperation, particularly in infrastructure, logistics, energy, and other sectors that drive long-term economic development. This consistency is underpinned by the UAE’s globally connected economy and one of the world’s most competitive business environments, enabling us to navigate disruptions and safeguard both public and private sector investments. External pressures will not alter this course. We have long prepared for scenarios such as this. Our infrastructure has been strengthened, alternative export routes – including pipelines bypassing the Strait – are in place, and supply chains remain fully operational. Strategic reserves are secured, our non-oil economy accounts for approximately 75 per cent of gross domestic products (GDP), and S&P has reaffirmed the UAE’s AA rating with a stable outlook. As a result, trade flows with Nigeria and across West Africa have remained stable and uninterrupted, supported by reliable logistics, flexible supply chains, and strong connectivity through our ports and aviation networks. We remain closely engaged with regional developments. A ceasefire, on its own, is not enough. Any sustainable resolution to this war must address Iran’s full range of threats: its nuclear capabilities, ballistic missiles and drones, affiliated terrorist proxies, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

This is critical, given the Strait’s central role in global trade and energy flows. A significant share of the world’s energy supplies transits through the Strait of Hormuz each day. Approximately 30 percent of fertilizers essential for global food production also move through this corridor. Around 25 percent of global gas flows originate from the Gulf, alongside nearly 70 percent of its petrochemical output, all passing through this critical route along with essential goods linking markets across continents. For many African economies that depend heavily on seaborne trade, disruptions quickly translate into higher costs, supply chain pressures, and increased economic uncertainty. The international response has been unequivocal. UN Security Council Resolution 2817, co-sponsored by 136 countries, condemned these unprovoked attacks in the strongest terms and demanded their immediate cessation. The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), backed by more than 115 Member States, likewise condemned threats to maritime security and underscored the imperative of preserving freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, the UN Human Rights Council, in a resolution supported by over 100 states, called for full, effective, and prompt reparations to victims, including those affected by attacks on energy systems and essential services. The International Civil Aviation Organization has also warned that such actions pose a serious risk to international aviation safety. Taken together, these actions send a clear and unified message: the international community will not tolerate attacks on sovereignty, civilians, or critical infrastructure.

The UAE is an important investor in Nigeria and West Africa – will the UAE continue to invest in the country and continent? How is the UAE sustaining investor confidence and deepening its footprint in Nigeria despite broader regional headwinds?

The UAE’s ties with Africa go beyond geography – they are built on deep historical, human, and cultural connections. Over time, these ties have grown into a strong partnership based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for a more prosperous future for our peoples. Today, that partnership spans more than 50 African countries and extends across sustainable energy, food security, infrastructure, education, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and healthcare – sectors that matter not only for economic growth, but for the daily lives and long-term resilience of our communities.

Despite more than 2,800 terrorist missile and drone attacks launched by Iran against the UAE, our economic fundamentals remain strong. Our non-oil sectors account for approximately 75 per cent of GDP, and sovereign wealth funds hold around $2.49 trillion in assets, providing a strong foundation for continued outward investment and reinforcing confidence among global partners. Daily life and economic activity continue uninterrupted. Hospitals remain fully operational; cargo continues to move through our ports; and flights continue to depart from our airports. Between 1 and 12 March 2026 alone, more than 1.4 million passengers passed through UAE airports.

The UAE’s economic linkages with Africa remain stronger than ever. We are deepening investments that strengthen resilience, ensure food and energy security, and drive long-term growth across the continent. This trajectory is further reflected in the steady expansion of trade ties, particularly with key partners such as Nigeria, when non-oil trade has witnessed significant growth, from approximately $1.3 billion in 2020 to nearly $4.9 billion in 2025. These figures underscore not only the strength for our economic engagement, but also the growing diversification of UAE – Africa partnerships. Recent developments in our region underscore a broader challenge to what the UAE represents: a model of coexistence, tolerance, and economic openness that has shown that prosperity can take root even in a complex environment. It is this vision of stability and growth that is being tested.

With the recent momentum around trade agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and initiatives like the UAE’s USD 1 billion AI for Development program targeting Africa, how do you see UAE–Nigeria partnerships evolving beyond trade into long-term economic transformation?

The UAE–Nigeria partnership is evolving beyond trade toward long-term economic transformation, driven by innovation, technology, and strategic investment, within a framework of cooperation that fosters mutual prosperity for our peoples. Over the past few years, we have concluded in a record time more than 35 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements globally, including with ten key African economies. These agreements go beyond trade – they create platforms for innovation, investment, and deeper economic integration. In parallel, through our USD 1 billion “AI for Development in Africa” initiative, launched at the G20 Summit in South Africa, we are investing in the technologies that will shape the future – supporting AI projects that boost economic and social development, strengthen digital ecosystems, and unlock new pathways for sustainable growth. The UAE is clear: this war will not derail our strategic commitments and interests. Investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics, and digital connectivity remain at the core of our shared vision for the Global South. The UAE reaffirms its commitment to being a reliable, long-term partner to Africa, through a framework of cooperation that fosters mutual prosperity. We are not simply extending a hand in partnership – we are building bridges to a shared future for generations to come.