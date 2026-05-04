2025FY: Shareholders Laud NGX  Results, Urges Continued Focus on Growth

Kayode Tokede

The shareholders of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), have commended the board and management for the group’s performance and strategic direction, urging continued focus on growth and long-term value creation.

At the Group’s 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos, the shareholders approved the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, alongside key resolutions including a final dividend of N2.00 per share, a one-for-three bonus share issue, and the corresponding increase in share capital.

The shareholders acknowledged the group’s disciplined execution and its role in strengthening the Nigerian capital market, noting that recent developments reflect a more structured and better-regulated market environment.

Speaking during the meeting, the President, New Dimension Shareholders Association, Patrick Ajudua, commended the leadership of the Group for delivering a strong financial outcome, noting that the results reflect both improved market conditions and deliberate strategic execution. “The numbers speak to a business that is gaining strength and direction,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Boniface Okezie, lauded the Group’s commitment to innovation and infrastructure development. “The market is becoming more forward-looking, supported by strong leadership at the Group level. Initiatives around market infrastructure and participation are yielding results, and this is positive for investors,” he noted.

Commenting during the AGM, Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, appreciated shareholders for their continued support and reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to sustainable value delivery. He said, “The progress recorded reflects the strength of the Group’s strategy and the performance of its operating businesses. As a Board, our responsibility is to ensure disciplined oversight, uphold strong governance standards, and position NGX Group to deliver sustainable, long-term value to shareholders.”

The group managing director/chief executive officer, Mr. Temi Popoola, focused on execution priorities, noting that the Group is positioning for scale. He said, “This next phase is about deepening momentum. Our priority is to scale infrastructure, broaden participation, and unlock new pathways for capital formation.”

The meeting reflected strong shareholder confidence in NGX Group’s leadership, with the Group reaffirming its commitment to playing a central role in the evolution of Nigeria’s capital market while delivering sustained returns to investors.