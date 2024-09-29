Over 30 PhD Holders Exit Bauchi Varsity, ASUU Gives Reasons

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Bauchi Zone has said more than 30 PhD holders have left the state-owned Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) over deteriorating working conditions.

ASUU’s zonal coordinator, Namo Timothy, at a press conference at the weekend, said the absence of an employee exit policy forced the lecturers to seek opportunities elsewhere.

He said the development has left the institution on the verge of collapse.

The official said the university has no pension or death benefit scheme in place as obtains in the structure of public service regulation in the country.

He said without a pension or death benefit scheme and with the deteriorating working conditions, lecturers feel insecure about their future in the university after reaching the vulnerable age of retirement.

The union also criticised the university’s administration for failing to pay over N650 million in accumulated entitlements, including earned academic allowances and honorariums for internal examiners.

“Despite generating significant revenue from postgraduate programmes, our members have not been compensated for their contributions,” Mr Timothy said.

He said other pressing issues include a steep rise in student fees and a lack of commitment to staff training and development.

The union accused the university administration of neglecting staff welfare despite a recent fee hike of over 100 per cent for regular and undergraduate programmes.

The university claims there are no funds to pay our members, yet it continues to impose higher charges on students,” Mr Timothy added.

The union also complained that the pro-chancellor has been in the position since the university’s establishment and called for adherence to established laws regarding appointments.

“This situation creates an environment where accountability and progressive policies are lacking. In light of these challenges, ASUU is urging the Bauchi State Government and stakeholders to address the welfare of staff urgently, including the establishment of a comprehensive exit policy and the implementation of overdue allowances, Unless these issues are resolved, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony in the university,” the ASUU official warned.

The union also called on the state government to declare a state of emergency in the university to address the issues to secure the future of the academic staff and the institution.

The known phone contact of Bauchi State Commissioner of Education, Jamila Dahiru, did not connect Friday when our reporter reached out for comment on the development.