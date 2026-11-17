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.Former govs Aliero, Bagudu,Dankingari back his re-election

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday approved the full operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port in Kebbi state, describing the facility as strategic towards boosting the state’s economy.

He also thanked the people of the state for their massive turnout and warm reception during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally at the Haliru Abdu Multi Purpose Stadium in Birnin Kebbi adding that he would not take their support and confidence for granted.

One of the campaign’s highlights was former governors declaring they would work for President Tinubu’s re-election because he supported the state in times of need.

The former governors are Senator Adamu Aleiro, Sai’du Usman Nasamu Dankingari and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Atiku Bagudu.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to complete ongoing landmark infrastructure projects, especially the Illela-Badagry Superhighway, which passes through Kebbi, as well as other federal road networks within Kebbi State.

He commended Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris for complementing the federal government’s road-construction efforts and promised to expand the state’s agricultural programmes.

“We will expand the existing agricultural programmes. We will support rice mills in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Bagudo and Yauri.

” We will ensure that the Zuru–Rijau Road is actualised, while the Koko–Dabai road will soon be completed through the Kebbi State Government platform. We will rehabilitate the Goronyo–Argungu irrigation scheme and the Zauro Polder Project so that your farmers can farm year-round,” the President said.

On security, Tinubu pledged to strengthen further the national security architecture and support sub-nationals’ capacity to fight crime by signing the state police bill into law.

“We are mindful of the challenges in Zuru, Danko/Wasagu, Sakaba, Bagudo, Arewa, Shanga and some parts of Maiyama. We shall work together to end insecurity.

“In the meantime, we have deployed more troops to the state. We have provided more equipment to the military and police. We have approved new operating bases in Zuru, Bagudo and Yauri.

“By the grace of God, the days of bandits terrorising our innocent farmers are numbered, as we step up efforts to ensure that no farmer in Kebbi will be afraid to go to his farm again”, the President assured.

He further stated his administration’s determination to ensure peaceful elections while thanking APC leadership, supporters, and residents of Birnin Kebbi for their solidarity and impressive turnout.

Also speaking, Vice President Kashim Shettima reminded the audience of the support President Tinubu gave to late former President Muhammadu Buhari, enabling him to consolidate and win the 2015 presidential election.

He urged the northern voters to reciprocate the gesture.

Shettima told the gathering that the President sacrificed his resources and comfort to give the North what it wished in 2015.

He also thanked the North for giving the President 60.2% of the votes that gave the APC victory in 2023.

“The North repaid that kindness, and we are even more grateful that you are prepared to do the same in the coming election in January because you have rejected the lies, the distortions, the half-truths.

Earlier, the host Governor, Nasir Idris, commended the President for graciously approving his request to fully operationalise the Kebbi Inland Dry Port and other critical road projects in the state.

Idris assured the President of their support towards his re-election bid as a mark of appreciation for his support for the state’s socio-economic development.

On his part, APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, commended some guests’ testimonies on President Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructure development in the country, especially in education, health, and security.

He assured the President that the North has resolved to support his re-election in 2027.

Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, thanked Kebbi residents for the massive turnout and commended the President for his massive investment in the state’s economy.

Yari urged Kebbi residents to come out en masse and vote for the President in the forthcoming 2027 Presidential general elections.

He said the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development was deliberate, aimed at addressing farmer-herder clashes in the north and supporting the ongoing construction of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, designed to ease traffic along the corridor in line with the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

Yari urged voters to disregard the deceitful voices of the opposition parties.

The Kebbi APC Presidential campaign rally was attended by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno and Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto.

Others include Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Ali Modu Sheriff; Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning Doris Uzoka-Anite; Minister of Housing, Muttaqha Darma; and former governors Ahmed Yerima of Zamfara, Ibrahim Shema of Katsina, and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.