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Sunday Okobi

QuickFuel Nigeria Limited, in partnership with MRS Holdings, has unveiled an innovative self-service fuel dispensing system, which is designed to transform Nigeria’s petroleum retail sector by giving motorists greater control, convenience and flexibility in purchasing petrol.

The initiative, which was launched at the MRS Filling Station on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island in Lagos

introduces a new approach to fuel retailing, allowing customers at designated MRS filling stations to select their desired fuel quantity, make payments through available approved channels and dispense fuel themselves under established safety procedures.

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Director, Technology and Digital Services, QuickFuel, Oluwadare Owolabi, described the initiative as the beginning of a new era in Nigerian fuel retailing, stressing that the innovation was designed to challenge traditional methods of fuel dispensing and improve the overall customer experience.

Owolabi said the initiative was not merely about introducing another fuel pump but about changing the way Nigerians purchase fuel by addressing avoidable delays, improving transparency and strengthening accountability in petroleum retail operations.

According to him, the traditional process of driving into a filling station, “joining queues and waiting for attendants to dispense fuel has often resulted in unnecessary delays and concerns among customers about the accuracy of fuel purchases.

“Nigerians deserved convenience, confidence and better service, while filling station dealers required stronger operational controls to effectively monitor fuel stocks, sales and revenue.

“Your time matters. Your money matters. Your experience matters,” Owolabi declared, emphasising that QuickFuel’s self-service technology was developed to place customers at the centre of the fuelling experience.

He explained that the system would enable motorists to purchase fuel at any time of the day at participating stations equipped for round-the-clock operations, offering greater flexibility to commuters, commercial drivers, business owners and other motorists.

Owolabi particularly highlighted the potential benefits for Nigerians who need to buy fuel during late-night hours or early mornings, noting that the innovation would eliminate the conventional time restrictions at enabled stations.

According to him, “The inconvenience of buying fuel between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. is over. You can buy fuel unrestricted, seven days a week, 24 hours,” referring to the round-the-clock service available at participating locations.

He, however, clarified that the objective was not to suggest that all fuel queues would disappear immediately but to introduce a better operating model capable of reducing avoidable delays and improving customer convenience.

Beyond convenience, Owolabi identified transparency and accountability as major advantages of the QuickFuel technology, explaining that the system was designed to strengthen the monitoring of fuel dispensing, payments, and inventory records.

He said the technology would enable transactions to be digitally recorded and linked to corresponding sales, while providing opportunities for improved reconciliation between fuel received, fuel dispensed, remaining stock and revenue collected.

According to him, the system would help customers obtain clearer purchase records and greater confidence in their transactions, while giving dealers improved oversight of their daily operations.

“Every litre should be accounted for. Every payment should be traceable. Every discrepancy should be visible,” he stated.

The executive director added that improved access to transaction information would enable station operators to identify discrepancies more quickly, strengthen stock management and make operational decisions based on accurate records rather than assumptions.

Owolabi stressed, however, that technology would not replace the need for proper meter calibration, equipment maintenance, safe dispensing practices and regulatory compliance, describing these requirements as non-negotiable.

The QuickFuel executive also disclosed that the initiative would incorporate customer rewards to recognise eligible patronage and encourage motorists to continue using the self-service platform.

He explained that customers would be rewarded under clearly communicated qualifying conditions at participating locations, adding that the company wanted motorists to enjoy not only convenient services but also additional value for their patronage.

Owolabi, in his remarks, further stated that the system was designed to make everyday fuel purchases simpler, faster and more rewarding, particularly for early-morning commuters, commercial drivers and customers returning home late.

He noted that trained personnel would be available to guide customers, particularly first-time users, through the self-service process to ensure that the experience remained accessible, safe and straightforward.

According to him, the success of the innovation would ultimately depend on its ability to deliver reliable services to ordinary Nigerians in their everyday activities rather than merely making an impressive appearance during its official unveiling.

Addressing filling station owners and dealers, Owolabi described the initiative as an opportunity to improve business efficiency, strengthen inventory management and reduce operational losses.

He explained that better transaction records and improved visibility of station activities would help dealers monitor fuel deliveries, sales and payments, while making daily reconciliation easier and more dependable.

He added in his speech that the system could improve customer flow, reduce unnecessary waiting at dispensing points and provide management with better information for evaluating station performance.

Owolabi also emphasised that the introduction of self-service technology would not eliminate the need for human personnel, noting that filling stations would continue to require trained customer guides, technicians, maintenance specialists and support teams.

He urged dealers to embrace the innovation as an opportunity to operate more efficiently and deliver improved services to their customers.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Owolabi said MRS Holdings brought extensive experience in petroleum retail operations, while QuickFuel contributed its commitment to technological innovation and improved customer service.

He commended the management of MRS Holdings for embracing the initiative and appreciated the engineers, technical and operational teams, dealers and other stakeholders who contributed to its development and introduction.

He maintained that the success of the initiative would be measured by its ability to deliver reliable services, reduce avoidable delays, ensure accurate dispensing through appropriate controls, improve dealer accountability and provide meaningful value to customers.

Owolabi further stated that the companies would continue to listen to customer feedback, improve the technology and expand its deployment responsibly, subject to the availability of facilities and necessary regulatory approvals.

He described the initiative as more than a fuel dispensing innovation, saying it represented a lifestyle that would resonate with Nigerians across different social and economic backgrounds.

“We are not just selling fuel. We are selling a lifestyle that resonates with everyone. We are connecting Nigerians to a smarter, more convenient and more rewarding future.

“The QuickFuel self-service launch represents a significant step towards introducing technology-driven customer experiences into Nigeria’s petroleum retail market, with the partnership between QuickFuel and MRS Holdings seeking to redefine how motorists access and purchase fuel,” he stated.

In his brief remark, the Group Chairman of MRS, Alhaji Sayyu Idris Dantata, said: “We are not creating something new; rather, we are bringing back what has been there already. This is just an opportunity to bring closer home what we see and experience abroad.”

He added that they factored in the safety of those carrying a huge amount of money to buy fuel, mostly at night, which led them to innovate in fuel dispensing.

“So, we came up with what would give the people confidence, flexibility, and innovation. Smart fuel should dispense trust; every litre of fuel must count, and all standards of fuel dispensing must be met,” he said, adding that presently, it will operate 24 hours, seven days a week.

Dantata also encouraged motorists to report any suspicion on the app to the management and get an instant reward (free fuel for a month), adding that “Quickfuel will help Nigerians move around freely every time.”