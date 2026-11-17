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● Reports drop in maternal, neonatal deaths

James Emejo in Abuja

The Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) programme of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has helped reduce maternal and neonatal deaths in five communities in Ogun State.

This followed improved emergency healthcare services at the Muhammadu Buhari Mother and Child Centre, Iperu General Hospital.

The hospital management, in a commendation to the NHIA, identified the survival of a mother and her triplets as one of the outstanding outcomes of the intervention, which it said had significantly strengthened maternal and newborn healthcare delivery at the facility.

In a letter dated April 26, 2026, to the NHIA Director-General, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr. Bimbo Keinde Okusanya, said the programme had not only improved the facility’s capacity to manage critical obstetric and neonatal emergencies but also helped restore public confidence in institutional healthcare.

The letter recounted the case of Mrs ES (name withheld for privacy), who delivered triplets in the early hours of January 2, 2026, under particularly challenging circumstances.

Her husband had reportedly abandoned her after discovering she was expecting triplets, leaving her to confront the prospect of raising six boys without his support.

The three newborns, weighing 2.5kg, 1.5kg and 1.08kg respectively, required prolonged specialist care, with Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr. O. O. Taiwo, and Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Dr Fatai Gbadebo, providing more than 60 days of intensive medical attention to stabilise them.

Both the mother and her three babies survived and are now in good health.

Okusanya attributed the successful outcome to the improved healthcare infrastructure and services provided under the CEmONC programme, which has strengthened the hospital’s capacity to deliver round-the-clock skilled obstetric care, functional surgical services, reliable blood transfusion and essential medicines.

He said maternal and neonatal deaths had previously been a persistent challenge in Iperu and surrounding communities, but the trend had changed considerably since the intervention was introduced.

According to the hospital, maternal and neonatal mortality have declined significantly across Iperu, Ogere, Ilishan, Irolu and neighbouring communities.

The intervention has also increased the hospital’s patronage, as more families who previously avoided institutional deliveries now consider the facility their preferred destination for maternal healthcare.

The growing utilisation, the hospital said, had translated into higher internally generated revenue, providing additional resources for investment in medical equipment, consumables and staff welfare.

The Iperu experience adds to other reported outcomes of NHIA’s maternal and newborn healthcare interventions, including the survival of a mother and her quadruplets following an emergency delivery at the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State.

Other cases have also demonstrated the programme’s capacity to support premature newborns requiring specialised and sustained medical attention.

CEmONC is aimed at strengthening selected healthcare facilities to provide critical emergency services for pregnant women and newborns, including emergency caesarean sections, blood transfusions and specialised neonatal care.

Its expansion is considered particularly important in Nigeria, where preventable maternal and newborn deaths remain a major public health challenge.

The programme is part of the federal government’s wider health sector reform agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which seeks to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare while strengthening financial protection through health insurance.

It also supports the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative being implemented under the supervision of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate.

Reacting to the hospital’s commendation, Ohiri said the Iperu experience underscored the need to translate health financing policies into tangible improvements in healthcare delivery.

He said, “Behind every successful intervention is a life that might otherwise have been lost. The survival of Mrs Shaibu and her babies illustrates what can be achieved when healthcare facilities have the capacity, personnel and resources to respond to emergencies. Our focus is to ensure that more mothers and newborns across Nigeria benefit from this kind of life-saving care,” he said.

The hospital also acknowledged the contributions of the Ogun State Government, particularly Governor Dapo Abiodun, the state Ministry of Health, the Hospitals Management Board and the NHIA CEmONC team in Ogun State, whose supervision and support it credited with contributing to the programme’s success.

Okusanya urged the NHIA to sustain and expand the intervention to extend access to improved emergency maternal and newborn healthcare services to more communities.