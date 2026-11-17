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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to blame the opposition for Nigerians’ growing dissatisfaction with the Bola Tinubu administration.

The Council said the ruling party should take responsibility for the economic hardship confronting Nigerians rather than portray public anger as an opposition plot.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the ADC Presidential Campaign Council rejected the APC’s allegation that it sponsors young Nigerians to disrupt campaign events.

The Council argued that a party controlling the Federal Government could not accuse its opponents of arming people and organising violence without producing evidence.

“The ADC Presidential Campaign Council rejects the APC’s desperate attempt to call the anger of suffering Nigerians an opposition plot,” the statement said.

It accused President Bola Tinubu of implementing policies that had made food, fuel and basic survival increasingly expensive over the past three and a half years.

The Council also questioned conflicting accounts by the Presidency and the APC campaign council concerning the alleged stoning of the President’s motorcade.

“The Presidency earlier denied that the President’s motorcade had been pelted. Now the APC campaign council says people were detained for pelting the convoy with stones and that President Tinubu directed their release. Which account should Nigerians believe?” Shaibu asked.

It further challenged the APC to explain why those allegedly detained were released if there was evidence linking the ADC to the incident.

“If the APC has evidence that the ADC armed or sponsored those people, why were those detained released? Why have the alleged sponsors not been identified and prosecuted? A government with evidence of such a serious offence should hand it to investigators, not fling accusations at its opponents,” the statement added.

The ADC campaign council maintained that it neither sponsors violence nor recruits young people to confront political opponents.

It also condemned attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship and public property, irrespective of political affiliation, insisting that allegations of attacks should be investigated impartially and responsibility established through evidence.

The Council also called on the APC to account for its own campaign practices, saying reports and images of money being distributed at campaign events deserved scrutiny.

According to Shaibu, the ruling party could not dismiss every crowd that refused to cheer the President as having been paid by the ADC.

“Nigerians are entitled to judge this government by the cost of living and by their own daily experience. Calling their anger an opposition plot will not make it disappear,” he said.

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council urged the APC to either produce evidence supporting its allegation or withdraw it.

It added that President Tinubu could not preside over years of economic hardship, offer Nigerians campaign inducements and expect gratitude in return, insisting that Nigerians would independently decide whether to support his administration.