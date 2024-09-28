Kelvin Jombo Onumah: Tribute to Champion of Change

Royce Okolie





Today, September 28, I would like to join friends of Chief Kelvin Jombo and other well-meaning Nigerians all over the world to celebrate a champion of change whose life is worth emulating.

Chief Kelvin Jombo Onumah is the MD/CEO of Sublime Industries Ltd, the parent company to Sublime Luxury Homes, Sublime Hotel & Suites, KJO Aluminum Limited Jombo & Mark Investment Limited, Sublime Enqivest, Sublime Star Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. He also established Kelvin Jombo Foundation – a platform created to give back to the people.

Jombo, who for over two decades, embarked on a mission of transformation, is undoubtedly worthy of celebrating. His unwavering dedication to creating positive change and tireless efforts to improve the lives of less privileged persons speak volumes about the kind of person he is.

Kelvin is a seasoned entrepreneur and a philanthropist. For him, philanthropy is not merely an act of charity, it is a dedicated service to humanity.

Kelvin Jombo Onumah’s contributions have been recognised with numerous awards and traditional titles, underscoring his influence and dedication to community development. His humility and generosity continue to inspire and uplift many, reinforcing the importance of giving back to society.

Out of his nature of giving back to society and making a positive impact in society, he started a journey with the Kelvin Jombo Foundation, which was established in 2010, championing empowerment and lending a helping hand across Africa for over a decade. He is committed to this calling.

The foundation is a leading peer-philanthropic network of social investors committed to advancing international causes in Africa. The objective of the foundation is to empower the youth, women, and children across the continent to catalyse economic growth that will engender poverty eradication, ensuring job creation and wealth creation.

The objectives are majorly centered around giving hope to the hopeless and shaping the life of humanity through various initiatives including human capacity development, rekindling the act of charity and social responsibility, bridging the gap of education by giving access to the less advanced people to acquire knowledge because education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.

The foundation is well-rooted in addressing societal challenges, humanities, and philanthropy in alignment with SDG’s (Sustainable Development Growth) goals of No poverty, zero hunger, Good health and well-being, Quality education, Peace, Justice and strong institution, and Sustainable communities whilst following its focus of empowering, nurturing individuals, and making the world a better place.

The foundation is committed to several projects including gospel outreach held annually in December 31st (Crossover night), actively encouraging gospel music industry through rewarding emerging singing talent with amazing cash prizes, prison outreach – preparing inmates for life after their release and rehabilitation, agricultural projects – providing Kenya rural the resources to acquire knowledge and skills to establish and sustain profitable farms, actively developing the communities particularly in Abiriba, Abia State through infrastructure and welfare contribution.

Onumah’s commitment to his community is evident through several landmark projects such as the reconstruction of the Abiriba Weekly Market (Afia Nkwo); building of a Community Civic Center/Hall at Ndi Erem, Umueso, Abiriba; construction of Ndi Erem Link Road with solar-powered street lights, and the electrification of the Abiriba – Ohafia Federal Road with solar-powered street lights

These initiatives have not only improved infrastructure but also enhanced security and reduced crime rates. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation provided relief materials, personal protection equipment, and healthcare support to mitigate the crisis’s impact on the community.

The Kelvin Jombo Foundation emphasises education as a tool for empowerment. It has granted scholarships to over indigent students in Abiriba and provided financial support for final-year students, newly admitted higher institution students, and senior secondary school students. Onumah’s dedication to education stems from his belief in nurturing untapped potential to help individuals achieve their aspirations.

In alignment with global health initiatives, the foundation conducts regular health programmes. For instance, during the 2023 World Sight Day, the foundation provided free cataract surgeries, and eye screenings, and distributed thousands of reading glasses and ocular medications, significantly improving the quality of life for many.

Leadership is about empowering others to achieve things they do not think are possible to achieve.

Your devotion to service and leadership is worthy of emulation. Your life is a testament to the idea that true greatness is found in lifting others and leading with a generous heart.

This day is to celebrate not only the passing of another year but also the incredible person that you are. Birthdays are a chance to reflect on the journey you’ve traveled so far, and yours is a story of resilience, growth, and inspiration. From the way you handle challenges with grace to the kindness and warmth you extend to everyone around you, it’s clear that your presence is a blessing to many.

Kelvin Jombo Onumah’s life and work embody the spirit of empowerment through philanthropy. His foundation’s efforts have transformed countless lives, proving that dedicated service and compassionate leadership can create a better world. As he continues to inspire others, his legacy will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on humanity.