EU Insists Democratic Governance Indispensable to Nigeria’s Upliftment

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The European Union, EU, has insisted that democratic governance remains the best way of uplifting Nigeria.

This was the parting words of the outgoing Europe Union Head of Delegations to Nigeria and West Africa, Samuela Isopi, who is departing the country after four years stay in the country.

Speaking at a farewell programme organised by the EU Monday night, Isopi also said Nigeria remains Africa’s leader in the area of innovation.

She said the EU was proud to invest significantly in the transformative power of Nigerian self-determination, stating that on a personal note she remains “particularly proud and grateful for our partnership and support to Nigeria’s democracy. This is something which is very dear to my heart.”

She added that: “Democratic governance in Nigeria remains the key inspiration of Nigeria, and remains the best way to uplift a stronger and better Nigeria. A Nigeria that cares for its people and lives up to its aspirations. In everything we have done together, our support has always been genuine and true.”

Isopi, in her assessment of Nigeria, noted that: “On innovation, Nigeria is a leader of the continent and I am very proud that the European Union and its member states have decided to invest significantly in the transformative power of Nigerian self-determination.

“On access to human development, Nigeria is now fully united to solve problems and I am pleased with the critical support that the European Union has provided. The European Union, as I have also mentioned in the past, remains by far Nigeria’s loudest voice and counts for about one third of Nigeria’s foreign trade.

“It is a balance that nobody would believe is in jeopardy. The European Union is also by far Nigeria’s most active and hundreds of European companies are absolutely contributing to its economic growth, diversification of its economy, and most importantly, its jobs.

“I am proud of the work we have done with Nigeria for and with Nigerian innovators, Nigerian women, Nigerian civil society, and all the Nigerians who work every day to build a better future.”

She stated that Nigeria and Europe have continued to grow closer ties, noting that: “At the end of this week I will be leaving Nigeria. I will also be leaving Africa after serving in this unique continent for 10 years, 10 incredible years since 2014, as EU ambassador and as ambassador of my own country.

“And now that I am leaving, I am even more convinced that the European Union and Nigeria are so much closer. We are neighbours, we are both global players, we stand for the same values. We have so much to give to each other and so much to gain from working together. And this mutual awareness has been at the very heart, at the core of my initiative in Nigeria.

“I am personally delighted to have found in the Nigerian government, the previous one and the new one, a formidable counterpart, open to engage in all areas of our partnership, from peace and security to governance, human development, and digital aid.

“I am proud of what we have done together for so many areas that are vital to the betterment of Nigerian society. Agriculture, agricultural activities, sustainability, the value chains that are so important to all of us, support and security.”

She also stated that: “Nigeria has everything it wants to take it out of all its challenges. A diversified society, a rich culture, a robust civil society, a vibrant manufacturing sector, a dynamic media landscape.”

She also added: “Talent in brave women, entrepreneurial spirit, and a determination to do better. And doing better will continue to require vision, hard work.”

On her successor, Isopi said: “In difficult times, partnership is a matter of now rather than never. And I am sure that the European Union, under the leadership of my successor, will continue to stand by Nigeria and by Nigerians in the journey towards a better future.

“All Nigeria must be proud of us. But I know, as will my successor, that we should not let our achievements overshadow the challenges ahead of us. I leave this country, and I remain convinced that the best is still to come for Nigeria and the Nigerians.”