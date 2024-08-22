Tinubu Okays Conversion of Araf Specialist Hospital to Lafia Federal Teaching Hospital

•Reappoints CMD of Aminu Kano hospital

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has approved the takeover and conversion of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, to Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital, Nasarawa, following a request by the Nasarawa State Government.

According to a release yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the conversion of the health facility to a federal teaching hospital would not only enhance the training of students in medical and allied sciences but also boost healthcare delivery in the state.

He said Tinubu remained committed to ensuring the social welfare and healthcare security of Nigerians and would aggressively sustain his administration’s investment drive and efforts in the sector.

Also, yesterday, Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, for a second and final term of four years, with effect from December 5, 2023.

Sheshe was first appointed as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on December 6, 2019.

The president, in another release by Ngelale, expected that with the renewal of Sheshe’s appointment, he would re-dedicate himself to improving the standards of the hospital and ensuring the efficient delivery of qualitative services to citizens.