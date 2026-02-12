LPPC Warns Lawyers against Use of ‘Blue Silk’ Title

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has decried the use of the title, “Blue Silk” by some lawyers in the country.

Recall that the term “Learned Silk” is used mainly for Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), a rank that is usually conferred on lawyers found worthy by the LPPC.

However, the LPPC in a statement lamented the introduction and usage of the title Blue Silk, which suggests a parallel or alternative rank to the SAN.

“The attention of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has been drawn to the introduction and recent use of the purported title or designation referred to as “Blue Silk” within certain quarters of the legal community.

“The LPPC is a statutory body established under the Legal Practitioners Act and is solely vested with the responsibility of conferring the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“The rank of SAN remains the highest mark of professional distinction for legal practitioners in Nigeria and is awarded strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act and the Guidelines issued by the LPPC”, Secretary of the LPPC and Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Kabir Akanbi, who signed the statement explained.

He stressed that, “the LPPC does not recognize any parallel, intermediate, or alternative rank styled as “Blue Silk” or by any other nomenclature purporting to suggest official status, hierarchy, or recognition within the legal profession”.

Akanbi warned that the introduction, conferment, or use of such a title has no statutory backing and does not emanate from the LPPC or any authority recognized under the Legal Practitioners Act.

While advising members of the legal profession and the general public to be wary, he stated that the LPPC views the actions of legal practitioners involved in the establishment of such purported ranks, as well as individuals who present or parade themselves as “Blue Silks,” as conduct that may amount to violations of the provisions of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2023.

“At its meeting held on February 12, 2026, the LPPC resolved to take appropriate steps in line with its statutory mandate to preserve the integrity of the legal profession and the sanctity of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“The LPPC remains firmly committed to upholding the integrity, prestige, and exclusivity of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and will continue to discharge its responsibilities strictly in accordance with the law”, the statement added.