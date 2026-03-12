Tunji Olowolafe Foundation Launches N1bn Scholarship for 1,000 Nigerian Students

The Tunji Olowolafe Foundation has launched a N1 billion scholarship scheme aimed at sponsoring the university education of 1,000 Nigerian students over the next five years.

The initiative, known as the Gbemisola Olowolafe Miva Scholarship, will provide fully funded undergraduate education for beneficiaries at Miva Open University.

Founder of the foundation, Tunji Olowolafe, who is also Chairman of Deux Project Limited, announced the scholarship on the first anniversary of the passing of his wife, Gbemisola Olowolafe, in whose memory the initiative was established.

The N1 billion programme is designed to remove financial barriers that prevent talented and ambitious Nigerians from accessing higher education. Under the scheme, the foundation will cover the full tuition of 1,000 students enrolled at the technology-driven university within a five-year period.

According to Olowolafe, the scholarship reflects the values his late wife upheld during her lifetime.

“Gbemisola believed that education was the ultimate equaliser; a tool that should be accessible to all, regardless of financial background,” he said in a statement shared on LinkedIn.

“By removing tuition barriers for 1,000 aspiring leaders, we are ensuring that her legacy of kindness, excellence and service lives on in the success stories of others.”

He also encouraged qualified Nigerian students to take advantage of the opportunity.

“To the dreamers, the innovators, and the hard-working students of Nigeria: if you have the drive and the ambition but lack the means, this opportunity is for you. Applications are now open. I encourage you to apply and take the first step toward a future of unlimited possibilities,” he stated.

The Tunji Olowolafe Foundation said the scholarship is part of its broader mission to drive social impact through education, empowerment and community development by investing in the country’s next generation of leaders and innovators.

Miva Open University is a technology-driven higher education institution that offers flexible and accessible undergraduate programmes to students across Nigeria and beyond.