Oborevwori Promises Fairness In Delta APC Primaries, Says Emami

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has assured him of neutrality in the party’s forthcoming primaries ahead of the 2027 general election.

He disclosed that the governor pledged to remain neutral in the APC primaries for senatorial, House of Representatives, and state House of Assembly positions in the state.

Emami spoke weekend while speaking to journalists at his palatial residence in Egbokodo, Warri, during the Ologbotsere Day celebration.

According to him, he had earlier presented his preferred candidates for Delta South Senatorial District, Warri Federal Constituency, Warri South Constituency I, and Warri South-West Constituency ahead of the elections.

“I told the governor that it is Ejele (Hon. Michael Diden) I support for the Delta South Senatorial seat, Hon. Mofe Edema for Warri South Constituency I, and Dr. Andrew Igban for Warri South-West Constituency,” Emami said.

He added that Oborevwori responded that he would remain neutral, insisting that aspirants should go through party primaries.

“He said we should go for the primary elections. That means neutrality,” Emami stated.

The APC chieftain also maintained his support for various aspirants, stressing his involvement in Warri politics due to personal and political ties.

He further noted that he backed the idea of allowing primaries across most legislative positions, while acknowledging internal party arrangements in some constituencies.

On the delineation of Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom said the process was acceptable but must follow due legal procedures.

“Itsekiri is not against ward and unit delineation, but the legal process must be followed,” he said.

He noted that the Itsekiri people remain committed to peace with neighbouring ethnic groups, urging security agencies to address any threats to existing agreements.

The Olorogun of Warri Kingdom, Chief Michael Odeli and the Public Relations Officer of the Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC), Tuoyo Ebigbeyi, pledged support for Emami’s political stance and preferred candidates ahead of 2027 elections.

They described his choices as part of efforts to position credible leadership for the coming elections.