Primary will Resolve APC Ogun East Senate Issue, Says Daniel

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, yesterday, said he had reached a point of no return in his bid to return to the National Assembly as the Senator representing Ogun East.

Daniel, who is currently representing the district, said he is ready to face other Ogun East senatorial aspirants in order to elect the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the senatorial district.

The Senator made the declaration, while speaking at the BAT/OGD Movement Mid Term Assessment Tour and Empowerment Programme for residents in Ogun East Senatoril District.

The programme, was attended by APC leaders, members and residents of Ijebu Ode some of who benefitted from empowerment items like sewing machines, fertiliser, farm implement, freezers and other items.

The Senator, who had obtained nomination form for Ogun East Senatorial primary election, had been screened and cleared by the APC Screening Committee.

He said in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, the power to choose the party’s candidate, rest on all card carrying members of APC.

Daniel, who highlighted some of the developmental projects he facilitated to Ijebuland both when he was the governor and while in the Senate, said the Ogun East, has a lot to still benefit from his interventions if re-elected.

He therefore enjoined members of the party to go to their different wards on the day of the primary election and vote for who they want as their candidate of APC for the Ogun Senate seat.

He said, “I have reached the point of no return on the contest. The meeting we are holding today is for all members of the party. On the day of primary, take your membership card go to your ward and cast your your vote the person you want.

“I have heard that you will be scared from voting don’t worry. If you do not go out to vote for who you want to represent you, do not come to me and tell me that the person is not doing well. You have the power to control it now. Do not be intimidated. It is a contest and we are going to face it.”

Various speakers at the event spoke glowingly and commemded Daniel for various developmental projects he executed in Ijebuland both as a governor and as Senator.