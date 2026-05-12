Sokoto Youths Raise N10m to Back Rep. Umar Yabo’s 2027 Re-election Bid

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a rare display of grassroots political mobilization, youths from Yabo and Shagari Local Government Areas have raised N10 million to purchase nomination forms for Rep. Umar Yusuf Yabo, urging him to seek a second term in the House of Representatives in 2027.

The fundraising ceremony, organized under the coordination of Malam Maliki, took place in Yabo town, the administrative headquarters of the Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency. The event drew dozens of young people from both LGAs who said they wanted to see their representative return to the “Green Chambers” of the National Assembly.

According to Maliki, the funds will be used to buy the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the lawmaker. He explained that the gesture was a direct response to what the youths described as quality representation since Yabo assumed office.

“The money realized will be used to purchase the ADC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the lawmaker for his quality representation at the Green Chamber,” Maliki told the gathering.

The coordinator said the decision was informed not only by Umar’s visible contributions to the constituency but also by his commitment to truth and his record of attracting federal projects to Yabo and Shagari.

Maliki went further to describe the lawmaker in personal terms, saying, “Umar is not just a lawmaker; he is a bridge builder and epitome of hope because of what he is doing.”

He added that the youths had gathered specifically to collect and donate for the required forms, emphasizing that their support was rooted in the belief that Umar is a “tested and trusted representative” of the constituency.

The group used the occasion to publicly endorse Umar for a second term, stating that they were satisfied with his performance and wanted continuity in representation.

Also speaking at the event was Hon. Bashir Gorau, the member representing Goronyo/Gada Federal Constituency. Gorau commended the youths for what he called a selfless gesture and said their action spoke to the impact Umar had made in his own constituency.

“The youths must have been impressed by Umar’s accomplishments in the federal constituency,” Gorau noted, addressing the crowd at the epoch-making event.

In his response, Rep. Umar Yusuf Yabo thanked the youths for their benevolence, saying the act would spur him to do more for the people of Yabo and Shagari if given another mandate.

He urged the young people to remain law-abiding and to mobilize en masse to vote for the African Democratic Congress at all levels in the 2027 elections.

Yabo also took aim at the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, at both the federal and state levels, arguing that the party had failed the people and left room for alternative platforms like ADC to gain ground.

The fundraising and endorsement highlight an early start to political activity in Sokoto ahead of 2027, with constituents taking the initiative to draft incumbents back into the race. Political observers note that such moves often signal strong grassroots backing and can reduce the financial burden on sitting lawmakers seeking re-election.

For now, the N10 million raised represents both a financial contribution and a political statement from Yabo and Shagari youths that they intend to shape who represents them in Abuja.