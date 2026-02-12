When Citizens Stormed N’Assembly Demanding Real Time E-Transmission of Election Results, Critical Electoral Reforms

By Agianpe Onyema

In a bold demonstration of democratic engagement and civic determination, thousands of Nigerian citizens joined a march under the banner of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room to the National Assembly on Monday, 9th February 2026 to demand urgent reforms to the electoral process — most notably the adoption of real electronic transmission of results (“e-transmission”) directly to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Result Viewing (IReV) portal, along with other critical amendments to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic architecture.

Organized by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room), a broad platform of civil society organizations in collaboration with Motion for the Transformation of Nigeria (MOTION) along with youth groups, women’s movements, and pro-democracy advocates, the peaceful but resolute protest underscored growing public impatience with outdated, opaque systems of result collation and transmission that have historically compromised trust in Nigeria’s elections. The protest was also joined by opposition party leaders, supporters and well-meaning Nigerians who continued with the protest until Tuesday, 10th February 2026.

On Wednesday, 28th January 2026 there had been an earlier protest by the Situation Room and Motion to demand for the Senate to pass the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2026 and expedite legislative action on the bill as the House of Representatives had already passed its version in December 2025. The protesters were addressed by Hon. Akin Rotimi, spokesperson of the House of Representatives on that day and were urged to return home as the Senate was set to indeed consider the bill. The protesters promised to return if the bill was not passed by the Senate. The Senate later considered the bill on 4th February 2026, watering down progressive amendments.

Rallying for Transparency and Trust in Elections

Participants who converged from across Nigeria, bearing placards and chanting slogans calling for “Electoral laws must serve the citizens, not incumbents!” and “Real-Time Results =Public Confidence!” The mood was peaceful but charged with urgency — a reflection of widespread demand for an electoral system that is credible, verifiable, and accountable to the people it serves.

In a press statement issued by the Situation Room on Friday, 6th February 2026, it was emphasized that true democratic reform begins with transparent electoral processes reducing suspicion, distrust, and disillusionment. It said “Rather than strengthening Nigeria’s electoral framework ahead of the 2027 General Elections, the Senate’s amendments weaken critical safeguards for transparency, credibility, and public trust in elections. It is also a troubling retreat from lessons learned during the 2023 General Elections, where the absence of mandatory real-time transmission contributed significantly to disputes, litigation, and widespread public mistrust of election outcomes”.

Why E-Transmission Matters

Electronic transmission of results to the IReV entails online publishing of scanned copies of the Polling Unit result sheets (Form EC8A), which are usually published at each Polling Unit as Form EC60E. It is a foundational reform that addresses perennial challenges in Nigeria’s elections, including:

Delays in result announcement , which create opportunities for manipulation and misinformation;

, which create opportunities for manipulation and misinformation; Opaque manual processes , which exclude the public from meaningful oversight; and

, which exclude the public from meaningful oversight; and Weak accountability mechanisms, which erode trust in electoral outcomes.

By ensuring that results are transmitted electronically and posted on the INEC IReV portal in real time, citizens would gain confidence that the will of the people is truly reflected in official outcomes.

Key Functionalities of the IReV Portal as intended by INEC in its Publication Innovations in Electoral Technology (2015 -2025) are as follows:

Instant Publication of Polling Unit Results: Allows polling unit officials to scan and upload election results directly from polling units.

Public Access to Election Results: Citizens, election observers, political parties, candidates and stakeholders can view results, ensuring unrestricted monitoring of electoral outcomes.

Verifiable Digital Archive: The portal maintains a timestamped and immutable record of polling unit results, serving as an audit trail for transparency and accountability.

Integration with Bimodal Voting Accreditation System (BVAS): Ensures seamless transmission of polling unit results, complementing BVAS’s biometric accreditation data.

A Turning Point for Nigerian Democracy

Beyond the e-transmission of results, there are also other issues of concern to citizens:

Such as the proposed reduction of the 360-day Notice of Elections timeline to 180-days before the election date, the reduction of the deadline for submission of list of candidates by political parties from 180days to 90 days before a general election, the rejection of the proposal that would have allowed citizens to use downloadable Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) for voting and the deletion of the provisions for indirect primaries from the Electoral Bill.

Additionally, that the final version of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2026 reflects the progressive consensus reached through stakeholder engagement and strengthens—rather than undermines—Nigeria’s democratic process.

Whether lawmakers translate this energy into legislative and policy action remains to be seen. But one message was unmistakable: Nigerians are no longer willing to accept half-measures when it comes to the integrity of their votes.

*Agianpe Onyema, Secretariat Coordinator of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, writes from Abuja