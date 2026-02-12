Fubara Dissolves Rivers Cabinet

*Gets new CPS

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dissolved his cabinet with immediate effect, issuing directives for outgoing political appointees to hand over responsibilities to senior civil service officials.

The decision was announced in a statement signed by his new Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, Thursday evening.

According to the statement, the governor instructed all outgoing Commissioners and Special Advisers to formally hand over their duties to Permanent Secretaries or the most senior officers in their various ministries.

Governor Fubara thanked the departing officials for their service, acknowledging their “immense contributions” to both the state and his administration.

He also extended his best wishes for their future endeavours, emphasising gratitude for their roles in governance.

This dissolution is coming few days after the governor had a closed door meeting with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, over the State political crisis.