Ubah’s Death Jolted Me, Akpabio Tells Late Senator’s Widow

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday recalled his instant reaction when he received the news of the sudden death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, over a fortnight ago, saying that the information jolted him.

Akpabio stated this when he led some of his colleagues on a condolence visit to the widow of the late lawmaker, Uchenna, in the deceased’s Lagos residence.

This was contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom.

Akpabio was quoted as saying, “I was jolted when I received the news of the death of a very dedicated and patriotic colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“When I received a call from Senator Mpigi that I should talk to you, I never knew it was the news of Senator Ubah’s death.

“I was thinking of something else and even asked to speak with him not knowing that it was about his demise. “If you could remember, I didn’t conclude the conversation with you. I threw away the phone because of the shock. We never thought Senator Ubah would die in the next 40 years, but who are we to question God?

“Senator Ubah was one of the pillars in the 10th Senate. Let me also apologise for my inability to get back to you after that call that ended abruptly. I was so devastated and traumatised by the news.

“We learnt of your arrival in the country two days ago and so we decided to come and condole you and the children as well as other members of the family.

“Our father brought you to the world and handed you over to God. You have to keep the memories of your late father alive.

“Death can happen to anybody but my prayer is that none of us should bury our children. Be proud that you are alive to bury your father and not the other way around.

“On behalf of the 10th Senate, where your late father and husband belonged, we console you all. We can’t question God, we can only say, it is the will of God.

“We wouldn’t have wished this for any of our colleagues or anyone else. We would be there with you all the way, to give him a befitting burial. He left so many legacies.

“May his soul rest in peace and may you be strong in the Lord to take care of the children,” Akpabio added.

In his response, on behalf of the family, Prince Chidi Orizu, thanked the President of the Senate and his entourage for finding time to visit the family.

He promised to keep the Senate and its leadership informed on the burial plans.

On Akpabio’s entourage were, Senate Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu and Senators Saliu Mustapha, Sunday Karimi, and Adetokunbo Abiru.