NESREA Seeks Collaboration With ACReSAL On Climate Action, Environmental Protection 

From Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has reiterated the need for stronger collaboration with the Taraba State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) to enhance environmental protection and sustainable development in the state.

The Taraba State Coordinator of NESREA, Mr Oteikwu John, who stated this during a courtesy visit to the office of ACReSAL in Jalingo Friday, noted that both organizations can better achieve their mandate through effective collaboration and data sharing.

According to him, “We are here to see how we can work together and complement the good work ACReSAL is doing in Taraba State. We seek your support and hope to be carried along in relevant activities.

“Environmental law enforcement is about protecting the environment, and through collaboration and data sharing, we can achieve greater results, and our visit was aimed at seeking stronger collaboration between the two organizations.”

John noted that the agency was established in 2007 through an Act of the National Assembly during the administration of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and has been operating in Taraba State since 2017.

He further stated that NESREA is mandated to enforce environmental laws, regulations, standards, policies and guidelines, as well as regulate activities and technologies that threaten environmental quality, adding that the agency also implements international environmental conventions, treaties and protocols to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“Some of our regulations, including those on ozone layer protection and air quality, are domesticated from international environmental instruments,” he stated.

Responding, the Taraba State ACReSAL Project Coordinator, Dr. Yakubu Giwa Clement, welcomed the delegation and assured NESREA of the project’s readiness to build a productive partnership for the benefit of Taraba State.

Clement noted that contrary to widespread belief that ACReSAL was primarily established for distributing funds, ACReSAL is a multi-sectoral project covering the environment, water resources and agriculture, with a mandate that focuses on environmental restoration, watershed management, climate resilience, capacity building and emergency response.

He disclosed that ACReSAL has intervened in three micro catchments and is expanding its interventions to 10 more across the state, stressing that proper watershed management and environmental conservation remain essential in addressing the effects of climate change, including environmental degradation and threats to natural ecosystems.

Other ACReSAL officials in the state, who spoke at the meeting including the heads of the Legal, Environmental Safeguards and Monitoring and Evaluation units, emphasised the importance of collaboration among environmental institutions and joint efforts to safeguard the environment and promote sustainable development.