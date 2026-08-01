Community Partnership Crucial to Tackling Flood in Lagos, Says Ponnle

The Chief Operating Officer of Gracias Global Homes & Properties Ltd, Wale Ponnle, has urged stronger collaboration between Lagos communities and government agencies to tackle the city’s persistent flooding challenges.

Ponnle, who was speaking with journalists in Lagos recently, stressed that the fight against flooding cannot be solely left to government.

Ponle, who is also the chairman, Strategy and Planning Committee of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Lagos Chapter, tasked community leaders to act as environmental watchdogs by reporting illegal construction, land reclamation and sand-filling activities that obstruct natural waterways.

“The reality is that flooding in Lagos is not merely a natural disaster; it is often the consequence of human actions and collective negligence.

“This is why the fight against flooding must move beyond government offices and become a community-driven responsibility,” he said.

He commended Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, for sustained investments in drainage infrastructure and flood control projects.

He remarked that state efforts have seen to strengthening planning regulations and streamlining building approvals, but emphasized that enforcement requires grassroots participation.

The real estate executive further proposed accessible reporting mechanisms, including hotlines, WhatsApp platforms, mobile applications, and online portals to enable residents alert authorities about violations.

“The battle against flooding begins long before the first raindrop falls. It begins when a resident notices sand being dumped into a drainage channel and reports it,” he noted.

He stressed strengthened public education such that will open the understanding of residents to the driver of the menace.

He canvassed continuous awareness campaigns across television, radio, newspapers, social media, schools, religious institutions and community meetings.

“When government and citizens work together, illegal developments can be stopped before they become disasters. And when communities become the first line of defence against environmental violations, Lagos moves one step closer to winning its long-standing battle against flooding,” he said.